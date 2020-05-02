Joseph Charles Thomas, 29, Roseau was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony first and fifth degree controlled substance possession.
The fifth degree charge stems from an April 6 incident, when an officer was conducting a traffic stop and the driver allegedly did not stop immediately while the officer noticed the occupants moving items around in the vehicle.
After stopping the vehicle, the officer identified the driver as Thomas and allegedly could smell marijuana from inside the car.
After searching Thomas, the officer reportedly found a bag containing a substance that field-tested positive as 4.2 grams of methamphetamine.
The officer arrested Thomas on a warrant he had for a previous offense and then searched Thomas’ vehicle, allegedly finding $3,500 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a bag with a substance field-testing positive as 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Thomas was charged with first degree possession from an April 22 incident when an officer pulled him over in a traffic stop as the passenger was not wearing her seat belt.
Thomas allegedly lied about his name to the officer but a second officer came to the scene who had previously arrested Thomas on April 6 and knew his identity.
Thomas was arrested on a warrant previously filed.
The officer conducted a K-9 search of the vehicle and allegedly found several bags with large amounts of a white substance that later tested positive for a total of 166.85 grams of methamphetamine.
A small amount of cocaine was also allegedly found in the vehicle.
If convicted, Thomas could face up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine.
