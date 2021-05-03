Ron Specker named May Employee of the Month

Being named May Employee by the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Ron Specker, program director of KLTF and 960 at Little Falls Radio.
“I feel very honored and grateful,” he said.
Being recognized with the honor isn’t the first time for Specker, who was named Employee of the Month in 2006, as well. Back then, he had been nominated by someone at the radio station.
What makes this year’s recognition even more meaningful, Specker said, is the fact that he was nominated by two people in the community.
“As a long-time listener of Little Falls Radio, Ron Specker is more than deserving of this recognition. Ron is the first voice I hear in the morning. His positive attitude and outlook on life makes the start to the day a good one. I continue to be amazed at his involvement in the community, attending community events on his own time to report on them on the air and keep us informed on local happenings, whether it was a fundraising event, inclement weather or some other positive happening. I feel that he truly is putting me first as a listener and community member and deserving of this recognition,” said Kathy Erickson in her nomination of Specker.
“Ron does such an awesome job. Not only for the radio station, but the entire community. He is so dedicated to his job and he definitely cares about everyone and everything. Calling organizers of community activities to get them on air, attending community festivals and talking about them on the radio. I am so appreciative for all he does,” said Cheryl Stanek, who also nominated Specker.
Specker started working for Little Falls Radio in 1995. Back then, the radio station was still located in downtown Little Falls near the police station until it moved to its current location on Haven Road in October 2000.
A lot has changed in the broadcasting business since Specker first started. Back then, music was played with the use of record players, eight-track cart machines and reels before it moved over to all digital.
Looking back at his career in broadcasting, Specker said that he first started working in Long Prairie and then later in Wadena for more than two years before he joined Little Falls Radio. However, his path to a career in broadcasting wasn’t always straight. After he graduated Pierz Healy High School in 1990, he attended Moorhead State University for a year. He planned on becoming a teacher.
“I was told in school that I could speak and I guess I am still doing that today,” he said.
Then, in 1991, the opportunity to try his hand at radio came after he learned that there was a radio school in Staples. Reminiscing about what he learned in radio school, Specker said a lot was focused on never swearing while on the air and making sure it is done right as people may remember the wrong more than what was done right. Another principle Specker still stays true to is simply being himself rather than an invented character. After all, it is him people are going to meet when he is off the air and is in the community whether it is picking up his nieces from school or attending parades.
Over the years, Specker has interview a multitude of people. Meeting people and learning more about them is one of the many things he enjoys about interviewing people. Many times, depending on the reason behind the interview, they are hosting various community events or cover a variety of topics.
“I have always figured that if the community continues to listen to Little Falls Radio, I am doing something right. I appreciate all who tune in and am very grateful for the opportunity Little Falls Radio has given me since 1995, working with owners like Jack Lemme, Jack Hanson, Steve VanSlooten and since 2004 Chris Grams and her late husband, Rod. Again, to those who nominated me, thank you, I am very grateful,” Specker said.
When he isn’t working, Specker enjoys spending time with his family, especially his wife, Barb, and his three nieces, Athena, Emma and Hailey.
As Employee of the month, Specker received gift certificates from Coborn’s Marketplace, Fresh Hair Professionals, Heartland Tire, Papa Murphy’s, Subway, Vacuum Clean Outlet and Service Center and West Side Liquor.
