Ron Kresha named ‘Volunteer of the Year’

Being named Volunteer of the Year by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Ron Kresha of Little Falls. To him and his wife, Wendy, who jump at the opportunity to volunteer, giving back to the community is a given.
Even so, Kresha, who is the state representative for District 9B, considers being named Volunteer of the Year a great honor as there are so many others in the community who deserve the recognition, he said.
That Kresha has a heart for the community is not new to many people. The anonymous nomination for the recognition said, “Ron has always put community first. However, he and his family have truly gone above and beyond the call of duty this past holiday season.”
The nomination highlighted the fact that after Kresha heard that the annual Community Thanksgiving would not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed a plan that not only fed people, but also helped several local businesses who have been hit hard as a result of different restrictions by the state in response to the novel coronavirus to slow the spread.
“He connected with the Morrison County Ministerial Association, learned what had worked in the past and spearheaded a plan to make some type of meal happen for those in need, while supporting our local business community,” the nomination said.
Kresha said that normally he and Wendy volunteer at the Community Thanksgiving. It is something they have done for several years and enjoy doing it tremendously. However, knowing even more about raising funds and having the experience to back it up, he set out to do what he knew best. As the nomination points out, Kresha raised enough funds to cover all of the costs associated with the Thanksgiving meal. There were also enough funds left to host the boxed Christmas dinner event.
“Working again with our local restaurants and connecting those in need with area restaurants to ensure everyone who needed a meal had one,” the nomination said.
Normally, the Community Thanksgiving event is held at the Little Falls Community High School. However, this year the meals were prepared by Falls Ballroom for people to pick up.
The nomination also mentions another instance where Kresha recognized a need and was willing to help. In August 2020, Kresha reached out to the Chamber to research options to possible hold a virtual Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair event since holding it in-person was not feasible.
“After many hours reviewing options and evaluating all the risk, it did not come to fruition. However, the time and dedication he gave in the hopes of seeing our community continue to thrive through this pandemic was truly miraculous,” the nomination said.
In addition, the nomination highlighted Kresha’s ongoing support of the Chamber.
“He is always willing to visit with any groups of the Chamber that may want some of his time, often including his legislative assistant to ensure nothing gets missed during these interactions. Always working to do all he can for those he represents,” the nomination said.
Looking back at the Thanksgiving and Christmas meal events, Kresha said he is very thankful for all those who helped making it all happen, from the volunteers and restaurants to those who supported the events and the people who were blessed with the meals.
A video of the Chamber’s award presentations can be viewed at https://youtu.be/jmQjm6j6IgA.
