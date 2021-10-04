Roerick children carry on tradition of 4-H

As members of the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club, the Roerick children have learned a lot through being involved in 4-H. Mixed with a lot of fun, it has also been a great way to meet new people and make friends. It is a tradition they carry on as their parents were once involved in 4-H.
Josie Roerick, 8, daughter of Craig and Sarah Roerick of Upsala, started getting involved in 4-H about three years ago. After seeing her older brother, Bryce, 10, active in 4-H, she was inspired, she said.
There is a lot to learn when it comes to 4-H. While it is hard work to get ready for the Morrison County Fair, she doesn’t mind it. One of the classes she exhibits in is rabbits. Showing her bunnies is a lot of fun and she has three at home to choose from. This last year, she showed Olaf, a satin rabbit, He is also quite calm, which is one of many character traits she loves about him, she said.
Josie said that one of the steps to prepare her rabbit for showing him, is to wipe him down with wet wipes and make sure everything looks nice and clean. As she spends a lot of time with her bunnies every day, they become used to being handled. Although she kind of wishes her parents would allow her to sleep with the bunnies at night, Josie said she has had to settle for the family’s cat, Moo.
She also likes to show a heifer. Since the family co-owns Roerview Dairy, she has access to several heifers, selects the one she wants to show and works with her. However, showing the heifer is not always an option as sometimes things just happen. This year, the heifer, Flora, she said, developed ringworm and although she is fine now, she wasn’t healed in time for the Morrison County Fair.
Ringworm is a common fungal infection of the skin and is contagious.
While Josie was disappointed that she was unable to show the heifer this year, she understands that sometimes things just happen. Nevertheless, she put a lot of work into preparing Flora for the fair, such as teaching her to be led in a halter.
One of the most enjoyable aspects about being involved in 4-H, Josie said is that it truly allows her to have fun with her friends. Seeing what other exhibitors show inspires her, as well. At this time, she has convinced her mom to let her show a goat next year. However, to convince dad is still a work in progress, she said.
“I still kind of have to talk my dad into it,” she said.
“I think it’s more of you talk to mom and it is what mom tells dad,” Craig said.
Regardless, it is an endeavor both her brother Bryce and her cousin, Isaac, support.
Josie also showed pigs when she was a Cloverbud. They were actually Bryce’s pigs, but he was so kind to let her use them, she said.
The Roericks raise the pigs from piglets and show them with the goal for the children to advance to the Minnesota State Fair and to the 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction. Prize-winning animals that have been exhibited at the Minnesota State Fair are showcased at the 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction.
Eventually, the pigs are brought to market and turned into food.
“Bacon. Good bacon,” Bryce said.
Isaac Roerick, 10, son of Stephen and Amanda of Upsala, has been showing in 4-H for several years. Besides showing Dutch rabbits, big steers and dairy cows, he also likes to show a variety of non-livestock projects, such as a rocket, corn silage, a bench, vegetables and more.
Showing steers is a lot of fun, with the exception of when the animal steps on his foot in the arena. That happened this year when he was showing the steer, Cyborg.
“I just kept calm,” he said.
Isaac’s cool demeanor and determination paid off as he won a blue ribbon.
He also did well when he showed his heifer, Rachel. She was named after a character in a television show, although he is uncertain which show it was.
“She just looked like a Rachel,” he said.
Rachel showed herself to be quite curious when they arrived at the Morrison County Fair, wanting to look around.
“She kept bugging me before we went into the arena,” he said.
Regardless, the two won a blue ribbon.
As with the other projects and exhibitions, Isaac dedicates a lot of time to prepare. For showing steers, heifers and pigs, a lot goes into getting the animals used to being handled as well as walked.
At this year’s Morrison County Fair, Isaac showed two pigs, Snickers and Flash. While Snickers was named grand champion, Flash took home a third place ribbon. Each animal, regardless of breed, has its own personality, likes and dislikes. One example, Isaac said, is that Snickers like belly rubs.
Isaac also did very well in the non-livestock exhibits and was named grand champion for his forage exhibit.
Bryce Roerick, son of Craig and Sarah Roerick, had planned on showing his steer, Black Panther, at the Morrison County Fair. However, because the steer had ringworm at the time, he was unable to bring him for the same reasons his sister was unable to bring her heifer.
“It was disappointing because I had worked so hard with him,” he said.
At the Morrison County Fair, Bryce showed two dairy heifers his sister had named Pumpkin and Rose. It’s a lot of fun to show livestock, but since animals are animals, just about anything can happen. Sometimes another exhibitor’s animal misbehaves, which is why it is important to keep a good distance from other exhibitors, Bryce said.
One girl at the fair was slammed pretty hard into the gate by her heifer at the Morrison County Fair. Bryce said they all felt very bad for her, because they know what it’s like.
The Roericks like to have several projects to show at the Morrison County Fair. It is a lesson their dads, Craig and Stephen, learned when they were involved in 4-H and knowledge they passed on to their children. That way, if something happens to one of the projects that prevents them from showing, they at least have other projects they can still show, Craig said.
Bryce also shows rabbits. Last year, he showed Buster and at this year’s fair, Betty. He favors both of them as they are both good bunnies, he said.
Looking at what he and his brother, as well as what their children have learned through their involvement in 4-H, there is tremendous knowledge that is beneficial throughout life.
“There are a lot of statistics that are showing that people who were involved in extracurricular activities have a higher community involvement. It also teaches them skills how to interact with people and with crowds, which is a big part of it,” Craig said.
Looking back at when he and his brother were involved in 4-H, Craig recalls badgering their dad, Roger, about different 4-H projects and claiming that it wasn’t that much of a heavier workload for him. As a father himself, Craig said that he now know for himself that his dad was right after all.
Despite the hard work, there is one thing the Roericks agree on — in the end, it is all worth it.
