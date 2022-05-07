Rodeo, a way of life for Pierz cowgirl

Growing up in Pierz, Lexi Hoskins said her passion for horses and riding all began when she visited her cousin, Hannah Schubert, and her family.
“They have had horses their whole life. I just went over there one day to ride with my cousin and that’s how it all started,” Hoskins said.
Shortly after, Hoskins’ godparents, Wally and Linda Tautges, found a horse for her to start out on. Rusty was a paint-Quarterhorse mix the couple bought from a woman in Hillman. A few weeks after Rusty arrived, Hoskins said two more horses were bought, including a grey horse named Sam Hoskins rode, as well.
Hoskins’ introduction to competing in a rodeo started relatively early and began with barrel racing and pole bending. After about a year of competing in those two events, Hoskins said she started to compete in goat tying events with Rusty.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said.
At this time, Hoskins competes in breakaway roping, team roping, pole bending and goat tying. While she enjoys all of the events, breakaway roping is her favorite.
“It’s just a thrill and it’s fun to be fast. I just love roping calves,” she said.
Team roping is another fun event, Hoskins said. Working as a team with the other rider, Hoskins said she ropes both in the front and in the heel (rear). She also likes the challenge the roping events bring.
Hoskins said she usually ropes from the ground and uses a hay bale as a dummy. She also travels to the home of family friends, Jerry and Nicola Olson in Princeton to practice roping calves.
While she still uses Rusty for the goat tying event, Hoskins uses her horse, Hooch, for breakaway and team roping. Hooch is a 17-year-old, sorrel Quarterhorse, who used to be used for barrel racing and pole bending before he came to Hoskins about three years ago.
“Quarterhorses are my favorite. I really like the way they’re built and brood. You can have a cow horse and you have like running brood horses. The cow horses are really fun to ride,” she said.
Over the years, competing in rodeo events has given Hoskins the opportunity to visit a wide variety of places, whether in Minnesota or out of state. Some of the states she’s competed in besides Minnesota, includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
Hoskins belongs to two rodeo associations — the Minnesota High School Rodeo Association and the National Little Britches Rodeo Association. Looking back at the different rodeos she has competed in, Hoskins said by far the most memorable was one she traveled to in Guthrie, Okla. to compete in a goat tying event. One of her sister’s friends, who is attending the Southwest Oklahoma State University goat tied that weekend, as well.
When it comes to competing, Hoskins said it is good to set goals. Her biggest goal is to be consistent and to try to be at the top.
As Hoskins will be graduating from Healy High School this year, she plans to attend the North Dakota State University to study agri business. When she isn’t studying or riding, she works at the Canteen Bar, cooking and sometimes waitressing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.