Ambulance sig
Metro Creative Connection

Slick road conditions due to rain were blamed for a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County, Tuesday, that resulted in injuries for a Rochester woman.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, their office received a report of the accident at about 11:01 a.m. Tuesday. It was determined that Kathleen Ann Larsen, 70, was eastbound on Highway 10 in Cushing Township in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Due to the wet conditions, she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit the trees.

She was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

One passenger, Jewell Daniel Larsen, 21, Rochester, was not injured. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Scandia Valley First Response and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Load comments