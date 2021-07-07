Slick road conditions due to rain were blamed for a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County, Tuesday, that resulted in injuries for a Rochester woman.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, their office received a report of the accident at about 11:01 a.m. Tuesday. It was determined that Kathleen Ann Larsen, 70, was eastbound on Highway 10 in Cushing Township in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Due to the wet conditions, she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit the trees.
She was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.
One passenger, Jewell Daniel Larsen, 21, Rochester, was not injured. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.
Scandia Valley First Response and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.