Minnesotans now have until May 3, 2023, to be REAL ID ready, but many will decide whether to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID (EDL/EID) when they renew their driver’s license or ID card in the coming months. Morrison County License Bureau encourages all Minnesotans to take advantage of the online tools at www.drive.mn.gov to help with the decision-making and application process. Morrison County License Bureau (DMV) doors are open for walk in services for all Motor Vehicle, DNR and Standard Driver’s License. If you are planning a visit to receive your “first time” Real ID or Enhanced license you will need to schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling (320) 632-0115 or visiting our website at www.co.morrison.mn.us. If you are up for a renewal and already have a Real ID or Enhanced license, no appointment booking is required. Real ID and Enhanced DL renewals are being served by walk-in service. Our appointment scheduling tool books out one month in advance.
You can use the online Help Me Choose tool at www.drive.mn.gov to select the best license or ID type for your needs. Pre-apply online to save time during your office visit. If you are choosing to apply for a REAL ID or EDL/EID now you have the option to submit your required documents online for pre-verification before you visit our office. What does Pre-verification do? It saves trips to the DMV office! DPS-DVS launched the online pre-verification tool on March 29, to help reduce repeat office visits and reduce processing times for REAL ID and EDL/EID card applications.
We want our customers to successfully apply for a REAL ID during their first office visit and not have to make repeat trips. Applying for a REAL ID requires additional documentation, and the process has often led to customers needing to go home, get additional documents and return for a second visit. Pre-applying and pre-verifying documents can prevent this from happening.
Beginning May 3, 2023, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Instead, you will need one of three options: A passport or passport card, a REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license or ID.
Federal and Minnesota laws require customers to submit their original required documents, pass a vision screening and have a new photo taken to complete their application at our driver’s license office.
Customers must provide original documents or documents certified by the agency that issued them. We cannot accept laminated documents or digital documents shown on your phone or other electronic device.
State Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDLs) are REAL ID-compliant and are acceptable for official federal purposes such as accessing a federal facility or boarding commercial aircraft. They are also designated as acceptable border-crossing documents by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and can be used to travel by land or sea to Mexico, Canada and some Caribbean countries. Fun Fact: Minnesota is one of the five states that currently issues EDLs.
We look forward to serving you at your next office visit.
Chelsey Robinson is the Morrison County auditor/treasurer.
