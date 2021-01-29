Kou Xiong, 37, Robbinsdale, was charged in Morrison County District Court with three felonies in connection to an incident which occurred on Jan. 24.
Xiong was charged with one count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count of fourth degree assault of a peace officer, causing demonstrable bodily harm. He also received one gross misdemeanor charge of second degree DWI.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 24, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was driving through a gas station parking lot in Motley when he observed a vehicle parked at the pumps that had a cracked windshield violation. After leaving the pump, the driver, later identified as Xiong, drove his vehicle to the back of the building and parked rather than exiting onto U.S. Highway 10.
The trooper parked his squad car next to Xiong’s vehicle and knocked on the window. Xiong rolled it down a few inches, at which time the trooper observed suspicious items inside the vehicle and noted Xiong allegedly had dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes and sores and needle marks on his hand consistent with recent drug use and impairment. When the trooper asked for a driver’s license and proof of insurance, Xiong was allegedly unable to provide insurance information and gave the trooper a driver’s license containing a picture that allegedly “was clearly not the person he was speaking with.”
Xiong refused to step out of the vehicle as requested, and stated he felt threatened. He allegedly started yelling toward other people in the parking lot, saying that he wanted his lawyer. The trooper allegedly grabbed Xiong’s arm and attempted to pull him out of the vehicle, at which time Xiong pulled away and started to put the car in gear. The trooper gave commands to stop, but Xiong put the car in reverse with the trooper still positioned within the door frame. The trooper allegedly “feared for his life” as Xiong began to back up the vehicle. He quickly moved out of the door frame to avoid being run over.
Xiong exited the parking lot and allegedly started driving the wrong way, heading southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 10. The trooper took off in pursuit, but turned off his lights and sirens and slowed down to highway speeds because he feared Xiong “was going to kill or seriously injure an innocent motorist,” according to the criminal complaint. Xiong eventually turned left onto Asther Road, at which time the trooper allegedly activated the emergency lights and sirens. According to the complaint, he succeeded in executing a PIT maneuver, causing Xiong’s vehicle to spin and enter a snow-filled ditch.
Xiong attempted to flee on foot, but the trooper caught up to him and tackled him to the ground, according to the complaint. Once on the ground, Xiong allegedly started throwing punches and, at some point, the trooper was struck in the forehead, causing a laceration above his left eye that was bleeding. Xiong continued to fight with other officers who were assisting on scene as they attempted to secure his hands, according to the complaint. He allegedly stopped fighting when he was threatened with a taser.
After Xiong was taken into custody, the trooper discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Xiong’s vehicle was secured and towed to the Minnesota State Patrol Office in Baxter, where a K9 search was conducted. The K9 alerted to a door seam, where the trooper allegedly found a vial and small bag of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 2.8 grams with packaging. The trooper also allegedly located some marijuana and a black, tar-like substance that weighed 9.5 grams in the vehicle.
If convicted, Xiong is facing a maximum penalty of 12 years and one day imprisonment and/or $24,000 in fines.
