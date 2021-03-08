The Upsala City Council was informed by letter from Morrison County that the Morrison Board of Commissioners has authorized the Department of Public Works to move forward on the 2021 Transportation Improvement plan.
The letter indicated that road work will take place along CSAH 21 (30th Street and Great River Road) from State Highway 238 in Upsala to the Stearns County Line.
“The work will consist of milling off a lift of the existing pavement followed by resurfacing the segment including paving the shoulders and making safety improvements that provide for driver awareness, better reflectivity of signs and improvement pavement markings. This work with strengthen the roadway, eliminate future potholes from forming and improve ride quality,” the letter said.
The road work is expected to take place from about the end of May through June.
“These projects will result in inconvenience and unfavorable conditions at times. It is our intention to minimize these situations. The result of this work will be a roadway with improved ride quality that is safer for all users,” the letter said.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Heard from Council Member Brian Lange that the new turnout gear for the firefighters has been ordered. However, there is a six-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the fire department plans to hold its raffle the weekend after Labor Day along with a hog roast, provided there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place. ;
• Was informed that the Fire Department plans to hold its raffle, along with a hog roast, the weekend after Labor Day, provided there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place. In addition, the Fire Department has applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses and a new compressor as the equipment is past its life expectancy;
• Was informed by Council Member Lana Bartells that the 2021 Heritage Days will likely be a one-day event, which will include a variety of activities, such as the 5K run, a parade, craft vendors, a raffle, a fireworks display and more, is pending on how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out;
• Accepted a $375 grant from Morrison County for cleanup day and an additional grant of $1,854 for recycling;
• Thanked all those who attended the Heritage Days meeting. “It is wonderful to know we have people who want to give their time and talent to make our town celebration a huge success,” Mayor Rollie Johnson said; and
• Reviewed a quote from Preferred Controls Corp. in Albany for new water meters. The total amount was $17,503. The Council directed Maintenance Man Mike Tschida and City Clerk Michelle Stevens to apply for a grant that would help to pay for new water meters.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
