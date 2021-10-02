Ripley Fireballs 4-H Club enjoy showcasing their skills and talent

There is a lot of time and hard work that goes into preparing for exhibiting at the Morrison County Fair. However, it is a commitment none of the members of the Ripley Fireballs 4-H Club mind.
Isabelle Smith, 12, and her brother, Jacob, 10, children of Matt and Katie Smith of Ft. Ripley, were inspired to join the 4-H club after their neighbor, Tammi Wilczek, invited them two years ago to check out what 4-H was all about. Wilczek is also the leader for the Ripley Fireballs 4-H Club.
While none of the members show livestock at this time, they are quite busy with a variety of projects. One favorite area Isabelle likes to showcase her talent in is photography. Her close-up photo of a deer was a favorite among the judges, she said.
Isabelle said the photo of the deer kind of happened by pure chance when she spotted the deer through the bathroom window.
“I thought, ‘I am going to grab a picture of that,’” she said.
Using her Canon Rebel camera, she snuck out of the house and snapped the photo.
Isabelle also likes to sew. It is a skill she learned from her grandma, Vicky Erbele. For the Morrison County Fair last year, she entered a cross-body purse she had sewed.
At this year’s fair, Isabelle also showed a rabbit. It was Antonio Becker, a fellow 4-H club member and friend, who inspired her to exhibit the animal.
At this time, Isabelle has two rabbits — LeBo and Wild Child.
“They’re a lot of fun,” she said.
Like his sister, Jacob enjoys photography, as well. While he enjoys shooting a variety of photos, he particularly likes to photograph nature, especially flowers. There is simply something about shooting a photo of a flower up close as each flower has unique characteristics, he said. Seeing him with a camera in hand is not unusual.
“I’ll see him out there through the window, laying on the ground to get a different perspective. It’s cool to watch,” said his mom, Katie.
Katie said that sometimes she has caught her son laying in her flower garden, photographing the flowers. She doesn’t mind.
While he has learned a lot from being involved in 4-H and from the feedback he has received on his photos from judges, Jacob said he really likes to experiment with different angles and settings.
Jacob also exhibited his art in the Morrison County Fair. Like photography, art is a form of expression. His hard work preparing for the fair has also paid off as many of his projects received a blue ribbon. The judges were also quite impressed with his diamond artwork, which displayed a colorful peacock.
Ben Schilling, 15, son of Dean and Rachel Schilling of Ft. Ripley, likes to create unique decorations, using a variety of items that are commonly used for something entirely different. One creation he exhibited at the Morrison County Fair and at the Minnesota State Fair was his metal turtle. For the turtle’s body, he used the tray of an old wheelbarrow and old shovel blades as feet. Then he painted it. His creation was awarded grand champion at both the Morrison County Fair and at the Minnesota State Fair.
Schilling also completed a trifold on the White Earth Ojibwe Tribe, where he shared information about how they lived, their traditions and history. What inspired him to do a trifold on the tribe was because his own ancestry shows ties to the tribe on his dad’s side.
“My nationality consists of one eleventh Ojibwe. My grandma was part of the White Earth Native American ancestry and my dad’s great-grandmother is buried up at the White Earth Indian Reservation,” he said.
Schilling’s third great-grandfather was Peter Roy, who was conductor and interpreter between the Ojibwe and the Europeans. Through his work, he helped make treaties and worked with George Morrison, who Morrison County is named after.
“I think it’s very cool,” he said.
Schilling’s trifold on the White Earth Ojibwe Tribe received a grand champion purple ribbon at the Morrison County Fair.
As Schilling is involved in youth bowling, he also did a trifold called, “All About Bowling.” The project included snippets of information about bowling, such as that in the 1930s, a British explorer discovered a collection of objects in an Egyptian tomb that appeared to have been used for bowling. The collection was traced back to 3200 BC, he said.
Another professor also uncovered an ancient hall in Egypt that appeared to have been one of the first indoor bowling alleys.
“Bowling is actually very old,” he said.
Schilling received a blue ribbon for his trifold on bowling at the Morrison County Fair.
Antonio Becker, 15, son of Paul and Maria Becker of Little Falls, loves animals. There is no doubt about that as he estimates he has about 450 of them, ranging from fish, chickens, ducks, reptiles, pigeons, rabbits and more.
When it comes to selecting which birds to show at the Morrison County Fair, Becker said it is somewhat of a process. First, he gets an abundance of birds from the hatchery and raises them. Then, as the fair is nearing, he selects those who are the most developed age wise and have the best feather quality.
A lot of time and dedication goes into caring for all the animals, but Becker doesn’t mind. As he exhibits other projects, such as informative tri-folds, a lot of time goes into researching the material, he said.
One tri-fold that did really well at the fair was “Coop to Table,” in which he explains the process from how a hen produces an egg. Becker said what he inspired him to do the project was his own egg business, because he has a lot of chickens and now sells eggs commercially, so he wanted to know more about egg production.
Another tri-fold Becker did was on the history of the white gene in poultry. In the project, Becker explained that as he is now attempting to become a poultry breeder and to sell fertile eggs, he need to make sure that the eggs are fertile and will hatch.
Becker said that one of his breedings roosters is an Ayam Cemani, which has a strong gene called mutant fibromelanistic, causing them to be all black, including the color of their organs, bones and meat. When bred with a White Leghorn, the chicks become white with black spots. Some chicks had very little white at all.
“While doing research, I found out that White Leghorns have a white dominant gene that will take out much black pigment of a bird. I wanted to find out more about this genetic code,” he said.
One tri-fold that broke the heart of many was about the reality of pandemic pets. With a focus on how the pet industry had changed over the last year and a half, Becker said that in the beginning of the pandemic, many people were eager to get an animal. Many animals were adopted from animal shelters across the United States.
Once restrictions loosened and people had to return to work or could no longer work from home, many people discovered how time-consuming caring for an animal can be. The result was thousands of animals being surrendered to animal shelters.
“They didn’t know what they were getting into and animals suffered because of it,” he said.
The Ripley Fireballs 4-H Club members said there are so many things they enjoy about being involved in 4-H. Besides the enormous among of knowledge they learn about different subjects, it has also been a great way to make new friends. They encourage others to get involved, too.
