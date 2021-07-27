Riding: A way of life for the Kavanaugh children

One thing the children of Bryan and Tina Kavanaugh of Pillager enjoy, it is horses. While Aspen, who is 4, is still too young to be involved in 4-H, her older siblings, Lyric, 12, Taylor, 10 and Talon, 7, are members of the 4-H club, Scandia Valley Firebirds. All are looking forward to competing with their horses at the Morrison County Fair in Little Falls, July 29-31.
Lyric rides Captain, a 13-year-old white leopard patterned Pony of America (POA), named “Captain.” Standing 13.2 hands tall, Lyric really likes him.
“He has a really good personality. We just get along really well and I’ve had a lot of time with him,” she said.
Lyric competes with Captain in a variety of western and English events, such as show jumping, dressage, barrel racing, jumping figure eight, key hole and more. While Lyric likes it all, Captain seems to especially like jumping figure eight or key hole.
For the most part, Captain does very well in the arena. Other times it may take one or two runs before his heart seems to be in it and ready to run.
Taylor competes in the same classes as her older sister. Her horse is a Shetland pony/Arabian cross and stands about 12.2 hands tall.
“I really like riding bareback on her because she is kind of round and she has a really nice, flat back,” she said.
Taylor also likes the fact that her horse listens very well to her. She is also not as lazy as her other horse, Velvet, was. On the other hand, Velvet is a very good mama to the foal she had a few weeks ago, she said.
“Her baby was born quite tall and he is sort of a reddish brown in color,” Taylor said.
Of the different events Taylor competes in, she particularly likes show jumping and dressage. The highest she has jumped with her horse is two feet.
Speed is something both Talon and his horse, Fin, like. As long as it is controlled, that is, Talon said.
“He runs fast,” he said.
There are many things Talon likes about Fin, who is a 14-year-old gelding and stands a little over 11 hands. For the most part, he listens well. However, other times he throws in a little attitude for fun measure, such as a buck here and there.
“It’s not even like a real buck. It’s more like a little crow hop or something,” Talon said.
Talon competes with Fin in different events and is looking forward to competing at the Morrison County Fair. All of the children are hoping for a better show this year.
Riding: A way of life for the Kavanaugh children
Lyric Kavanaugh loves competing in a variety of equestrian events with her horse, Captain.
While the Morrison County Fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H members were able to compete in a show that was only open for 4-H members and immediate family members to attend.
Tina said Becky Moe, the University of Minnesota Extension educator for the 4-H youth development program in Morrison County, worked tirelessly to make a show happen last year.
“She worked really hard to get everything set up, but we were only able to have maybe eight classes or so that day because of the weather. The thunderstorms just kept coming,” she said.
Although Aspen is only four years old, she and her Shetland pony, Buddy, are a team like no other. She plans to compete in several classes at the Morrison County Fair and is looking forward to showing him.
There are many things Aspen loves about Buddy. He is a very nice pony to ride and usually takes good care of her.
Learning how to ride hasn’t always been easy. As most riders, Aspen has taken her number of spills and thrills from the horseback, as well. However, she’s usually right back in the saddle and it doesn’t take long for her trust in Buddy to be earned back again.
She also looks up to her older siblings who have ridden longer than she has. Of all of them, she looks up the most to Taylor, she said.
“She’s really good,” Aspen said.
Besides riding for fun at home, the Kavanaugh siblings have a riding instructor they ride for every week. Not only does it benefit them in that they become better riders, but it’s also an opportunity to see all of their friends who share the same equestrian passion.
When they are not riding, they enjoy visiting their grandparents near a lake. Lyric can usually be seen with a book in her hand that she’s reading. While Talon likes to play Minekraft, Taylor and Aspen likes to play with horse models.
There are many skills the children learn through their involvement in 4-H as well as with horses in general. Some of the skills they learn include time management, responsibility, patience, physical fitness and more. They also learn how to work together as a team.
Tina said that although many people usually associate 4-H with animals, there is so much more to the program.
“You don’t have to show an animal to be involved,” she said.
4-H is a hands-on learning program for people age 5-19. There are a number non-animal areas members can participate in, such as creating an electrical item that can be used for a home, yard or farm, craft items, robotics, fishing sports, performing arts and more.
