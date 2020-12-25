James Cody Whittenton, 34, of Richfield, was arrested on one count of possession of ammo or a firearm - conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence; one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; and one count of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 11, a person who resides in Cold Spring allegedly reported to the Cold Spring Police Department that their vehicle had been stolen. The victim allegedly reported that the suspect was Whittenton, whom they had allowed to stay at their apartment before he allegedly took their keys and stole a vehicle. The CSPD listed the victim’s vehicle as stolen, but Whittenton’s whereabouts were unknown at the time.
On Dec. 1, a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when he allegedly observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The sergeant allegedly clocked the suspect vehicle traveling 82 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
The patrol officer allegedly activated his squad car’s emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder, but when the sergeant parked his vehicle, the driver allegedly sped away. The sergeant engaged in a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which was allegedly now traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The chase allegedly continued north into Crow Wing County, as multiple agencies were now involved. Law enforcement deployed stop sticks on the highway and the chase ended when another trooper executed a PIT maneuver.
Troopers allegedly identified the driver as Whittenton, and that he was allegedly driving the vehicle that had been reported stolen in Cold Spring. Whittenton allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license and had several warrants out for his arrest. During a search of the vehicle, Whittenton was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a .45-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber ammo box.
A State Patrol trooper allegedly took Whittenton to the Aitkin County Jail on one of his warrants. Whittenton allegedly admitted that he “played with the gun a little bit” that morning. He allegedly admitted he knew there was a box of ammo in the vehicle. When he was asked whose car he was driving, Whittenton allegedly told law enforcement he “had no idea.” He allegedly claimed he got it from “a buddy down in the cities,” Whittenton allegedly told officers that the “buddy” told him the vehicle “might be hot,” meaning it might be stolen.
Whittenton’s criminal history shows multiple prior convictions. He had been convicted of fifth-degree posession of a controlled substand in 2018, which is considered a “crime of violence” which makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.
If convicted, Whittenton faces up to 23 years imprisonment and/or up to $45,000 in fines.
