Collin Charles Koerner, 30, Rice, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first degree possession of methamphetamine and another fifth degree felony possession charge.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 24, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Randall when he observed a vehicle traveling with an equipment violation. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Koerner.
The deputy was advised by dispatch that Koerner’s driving status was revoked, and he was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle. The deputy advised Koerner that the vehicle was going to be towed, but he could leave. But, upon searching the vehicle, he noticed drug paraphernalia and a small baggie containing what appeared to be a controlled substance, the complaint said.
While the deputy was searching the vehicle, Koerner grabbed a backpack from the vehicle and started walking aware, according to the complaint. The deputy called him back and asked him about the substance located in the vehicle. Koerner stated something along the lines of, “I’m sure you know what it is.” He was placed under arrest.
The deputy conducted a search of Koerner’s backpack and found a large amount of cash and a “large” bag of white crystal substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 107 grams. The small bag located in the vehicle weighed 1.7 grams. There was also 16 grams of marijuana, the complaint said.
Koerner faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $1 million on the first degree charge. The fifth degree charge carries a penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000.
