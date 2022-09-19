Rice girl fights rare form of cancer

The proceeds from a benefit will help the family of 7-year-old Brooklyn Zehowski with expenses so they can stay together during her bone marrow transplant. Pictured are (from left) Jaidyn, Cortney Henagin, KalaniRae, Scott Zehowski with Brooklyn on his shoulders and Lilianna.

Benefit set for Saturday, Sept. 24

    With a zest for life, BrooklynKae “Brooklyn” Zehowski, 7, of Rice, is embracing each day with unwavering courage. Her parents, Scott Zehowski and Cortney Henagin, and her siblings, Jaidyn, KalaniRae and Lilianna, have been holding onto hope she will recover ever since she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year, Henagin said.

