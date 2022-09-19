Rice girl fights rare form of cancer

Benefit set for Saturday, Sept. 24
With a zest for life, BrooklynKae “Brooklyn” Zehowski, 7, of Rice, is embracing each day with unwavering courage. Her parents, Scott Zehowski and Cortney Henagin, and her siblings, Jaidyn, KalaniRae and Lilianna, have been holding onto hope she will recover ever since she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year, Henagin said.
While Brooklyn’s health insurance has covered the majority of her medical expenses, the family has, nonetheless, had to pay for other expenses, such as travel and more, related to their daughter getting medical treatment. As Brooklyn’s next medical procedure will require the family to relocate for a minimum of three months to be closer to the hospital, a benefit will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the American Legion, located 560 Main Street in Holdingford.
A silent auction and a raffle will be held during the event, with the raffle drawing set to take place at 7 p.m. Family friend, Emily Schultz, who is spearheading the benefit, said a variety of items have been donated for the silent auction, such as seven resort stays ($25,000 value) in Antigua, Panama and Barbados, with winners being required to pay for their own airfare, food and beverages and more.
“We have a Pac-Man Arcade Machine to be won, $500 cash prize to be won, fishing trips, Mall of America passes, a fire pit, family photo sessions, summer baskets, sports baskets, handmade items, games, quilts and many more,” Schultz said.
There will also be a taco and nacho bar, drinks and beverages and games for all ages to win prizes at the benefit, Schultz said.
Henagin said Brooklyn was first diagnosed with ALK positive anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) on Aug. 11, 2021. It is a rare form of cancer that affects about 80 children annually worldwide.
“It’s very rare. It’s been frustrating how rare it is, because you can’t find anything on it. It’s all been like Russian roulette with her life this whole time. Even though her doctors are amazing, they don’t know what’s going to work and what’s not,” Henagin said.
Henagin said a few weeks before Brooklyn was diagnosed, the family had returned home after a visit to Henagin’s family in San Diego, Calif. During their stay at her sister-in-law’s home, Brooklyn had accidentally fallen in the shower and had hit her groin on the shower head. It resulted in a bruise, but other than that, she was OK, Henagin said.
Then, several weeks later after they had returned home, Brooklyn came out of the bathroom, crying, that she hurt and had a lump in her groin area. Henagin didn’t know what to believe.
“I was like, ‘Honey, is it still bruised?’ I was kind of shocked, so I looked at it and there was a lump that was maybe about an inch or an inch and half long and about three quarter of one inch long and about three quarters of an inch wide, so immediately, I assumed she had a hernia,” Henagin said.
The following morning Brooklyn’s parents brought her to the doctor, who also believed it was a hernia. A hernia repair surgery was scheduled for that very afternoon, Henagin said. However, after the surgery, Henagin and Zehowski were informed that it wasn’t a hernia, after all. They had removed a swollen lymph node and sent it to pathology.
Henagin said that immediately following the surgery, Brooklyn seemed to be doing really well. She was feeling better and was more energetic. It lasted for two days when her health suddenly and quickly spiraled downward. Brooklyn developed a fever of 103-104 degrees.
“I took her to the emergency room three times for over 103 temp. She was puking. She couldn’t keep anything down, not water, nothing. It was horrible. She was so sick and looked so frail. And then, we finally got the call that it was cancer,” Henagin said.
The following day, Brooklyn was admitted to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
Two days later, after several tests had been done, Henagin said it was determined Brooklyn’s cancer was in stage four and that it had spread to her bone marrow.
“She was full of it from her neck all the way to her groin. She lit up like it was everywhere in her lymph nodes throughout her stomach and torso area. Thankfully, there was no brain involvement,” Henagin said.
Brooklyn was immediately started on a very invasive form of chemotherapy. The side effects, along with everything else in it, Henagin said, made their daughter extremely ill. After a third round, the bone marrow biopsy and a PET-scan revealed the cancer was subsiding. Shortly after yet another PET-scan, the family’s hope for a recovery was even greater.
“It showed that the drug was really working systemically. There was no more cancer in the lymph nodes and the cancer in her bone marrow had come down from 10% to a little over 6%, so it was working. We were super excited,” Henagin said.
Eventually, the percentage of cancer in her bone marrow decreased to about 4%. However, after the fifth cycle of chemotherapy, her disease had become resistant to the drugs, which prevented the remaining 1%-2% of lymphoma from being killed off by the medication, Henagin said.
Brooklyn’s medical team then changed the course of therapy and started her on an even more invasive form of chemotherapy. Since it was given to Brooklyn in the form of a pill, Henagin said she was able to spend most of her time at home with the family. It meant the world to all of them, she said.
“That drug was a game changer,” she said.
When Brooklyn had less than 1% of cancer in her bone marrow, it was decided the best course was for Brooklyn to have a bone marrow transplant. Henagin said although Brooklyn’s cancer was in remission, the decision for her to have a bone marrow transplant stemmed from the fact that the cancer continued to grow resistant to the chemotherapy drugs.
To get rid of the remaining cancer in her body, Henagin said Brooklyn was placed on ICE chemotherapy, which is extremely toxic. Her parents were also told that the side effects would be worse than how Brooklyn had initially responded to chemotherapy.
“Brooklyn took this medicine and was fine. She lost her hair and that was it. She had no side effects. She wasn’t sick. She had energy. It was crazy, like her little body, she was like a super hero on this ICE therapy medicine and they were shocked she didn’t have more side effects,” Henagin said.
The excitement changed eventually when it was discovered the percent of cancer in the bone marrow had returned to about 4%. Once again, Henagin said, the disease had stopped responding to the medication.
The medication was changed and since then, they have received positive results. At this time, it looks like Brooklyn will have a bone marrow transplant in November. Since the family will need to live within 30 minutes from the hospital for a minimum of three months following the transplant surgery, the family will need to relocate temporarily. The proceeds from the benefit will help them do just that, Henagin said.
Henagin said she and her family are very thankful for the tremendous support people have shown them during this tough period in their lives.
As far as Brooklyn goes ... “She is a fighter,” Henagin said.
