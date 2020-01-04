RHS grad embraces trip of a lifetime, studies abroad

It was seeing her grandma Irene Moga’s passion and love for teaching that inspired Alli Moga, a 2017 Royalton High School (RHS) graduate, to pursue a desire in education.
“My grandma taught country school for more than 30 years and she absolutely loved it. I don’t think she saw it as a job necessarily. She just loved every kid she encountered and I think I have the same kind of love,” she said.
Moga currently studies at Winona State University in Winona and will graduate in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish education and teaching English as a second language.
When the opportunity rose to study in a Spanish-speaking country, she immediately wanted to go to Argentina. She had heard a lot about the country from various Spanish professors who had been there.
Although Moga also visited Uruguay and Peru, she spent the majority of her time abroad in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina with a population of 15 million.
“Buenos Aires in itself is a big city, definitely bigger than Royalton — the height of the buildings, the noise, people and traffic. They say it is the city that never sleeps,” she said.
In Buenos Aires, Moga studied at the private university, Universidad de Belgrano. During the first month, she and the other students studied an intensive Spanish class. One of the things she discovered early on was that the Spanish spoken in Argentina is very different from what she had learned stateside.
In addition, some words that were used often were not even in the dictionary and some pronounced in a different way because of cultural roots and influences.
The professors encouraged the students to share new words and experiences they had during their everyday encounters with the local people.
Eventually, pronouncing certain things in Argentina became second nature to Moga and unknown to her, she continued to speak that way stateside. She was presented with many opportunities to share the difference, she said.
Since there was so much to do and see in Argentina, Moga made a bucket list of what she wanted to see. What made the experience even more unique was that the professors shared with their students about different locations they otherwise wouldn’t have thought or learned about, including a tunnel system from house to house underneath one part of the city.
She also enjoyed absorbing the different street art displays.
“Argentina is known for its beautiful street art displays that artists from around the world work to create on any surface they have available,” she said.
Walking into the El Ateneo Grand Splendid, an old theater in Buenos Aires that has since been converted into a bookstore, was a breathtaking experience in itself.
“It has been voted one of the most beautiful in the world,” she said.
As Buenos Aires is often referred to as a melting pot because of its rich mixture of different cultures from just about every country, Moga visited a variety of neighborhoods, which had their own unique style culture and history.
Food was another thing about Argentina Moga enjoyed, as the people often take their time to prepare the food well.
“They’re know for their meat and eat a lot of it. I went to one restaurant where they cut up the meat with a spoon, that’s how tender it was,” she said.
Besides eating pasta, vegetables and other foods, Moga took a liking to drinking “mate,” a form of herbal tea. While many Argentinians claim a person is not a real Argentinian unless they drink mate without sugar, Moga said many chose to sweeten the drink. But wanting to submerse herself into the culture, Moga drank it without adding any sugar.
“It was very bitter at first, but you get used to it,” she said.
As she had a 40-minute walk to school from the home of her host mom, Lili Arricar, her mouth salivated every time she walked past the bakeries on the way. Sometimes she stopped.
“They were really good,” she said.
Moga had the opportunity to visit several locations outside of Buenos Aires, such as the Les Eclaireurs Lighthouse, a lighthouse located in the Beagle Channel in Ushuaia, the southernmost city of the world.
“There were wild penguins everywhere being as we were a couple of miles away from Antarctica,” she said.
It was also a special feeling to leap across the Las Salinas Grandes, a giant salt flat located in the Jujuy and Salta regions of Argentina. The salt is used for food, building and crafts for the local artisans.
When Moga visited the harbor of the Mar del Plata, a beach city located along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, she ran into a couple of sea lions basking in the sun.
At one point, she and several others hiked under the stars to see the sunrise cover the mountain peaks of Fitz Roy. The mountain is located in the Patagonian ice field near the El Chaltén village.
While Moga was in Argentina, she also volunteered at a local school. It gave the students and the teachers a chance to improve their English as well as for her to improve her Spanish.
“It was so much fun,” she said.
Although Moga kept herself fairly occupied during the six-month period she was in Argentina, she missed home from time to time. Whenever friends posted online about getting together, she longed to be a part of that, too.
She also missed her parents, Jim Moga and Tracy Moga and siblings, Meagan and Nate, including special occasions, such as Meagan’s graduation.
However, she knew she had the opportunity of a lifetime, one she would never forget.
One thing Moga is sure glad she did miss while she was in Argentina in 90 degree weather is the polar vortex Minnesota experienced from late January into February in 2019.
