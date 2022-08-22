Revive Canine offers dog training at its finest

Tommy Martin, a 2010 graduate of Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls, recently opened Revive Canine. With a passion for dogs and people, Martin travels across Minnesota to help dog owners with their dog’s training.

    Little Falls native Tommy Martin of Clear Lake, enjoys helping people with their canine training needs. While training dogs is something he has done since his teenage years, Martin said he recently decided to turn his passion into a full-time business, Revive Canine.

    Martin said one thing that makes his business stand out to many other dog training businesses is that he travels to the clients for private lessons regardless of where they live in Minnesota. He believes it is important the dog that is being trained is trained alongside the owner. After all, he said, it is the owner the dog should ultimately listen to.

