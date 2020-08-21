By Leeanne R. Talshahar
Guest Columnist
Revival is doing what protests couldn’t do. It is bringing unity to communities sharply divided over racial lines and political justice. A fundamental message of Jesus to those that believe in Him is that we are all one as children of God – there is no gender, racial or political disparity because the focus isn’t on our differences but on our shared love and commitment to Jesus. Those who know this truth have risen above the prejudice and proclaimed hope in our own Minneapolis and surrounding areas.
At the urging of George Floyd’s family, Charles Karuku a pastor from Burnsville, Minnesota, preached love and forgiveness through Jesus Christ: He too was treated unfairly, suffered wrongly and was murdered and yet He forgave, displaying a truly divine love that defies natural human impulses. Accepting Christ’s life as your own, empowers you to do what is naturally impossible: truly forgive and love, even enemies.
The result? A personal release of bitterness and anger, which eat the soul. In their place compassion transforms the person as an instrument of healing to others. Wishful thinking? Not according to Christophe Ulysse, 37, affiliated with Youth With a Mission who also participated in the recent revivals: love and hope is filling the community developing an unprecedented level of unity in a people once marked with pain and hatred. “... (for) those of us of color, as we’re here, we’re watching the change happen through the Gospel. My heart is so filled with hope.”
Revival is the new protest, not just in Minneapolis, but across the nation. A quick Google shows there is an uprising of followers of Christ protesting loneliness, fear, loss, anxiety, depression, suicide and a host of other personal ills. They are proclaiming freedom in Christ that transcends the barriers of face masks and social distancing overwhelming the restrictions of the spring and summer with prayer and a message of hope and security found in Jesus Christ.
Shane Idleman #TheStadiumRevival in California has encouraged thousands of people toward a deeper relationship with God. He noted that true revival is marked by a powerful preaching of God’s word by the Holy Spirit. This type of preaching goes beyond entertainment and charisma to the very heart of people. All of the sudden, spiritual eyes are opened and spiritual ears are unblocked and people can receive the heart and intent of God toward them. They are given the gift of honesty with themselves and with God.
Historically, tears flow as mess is confessed, and then the deep, soul healing begins. Perhaps one of the great messages of revival is that you don’t have to hold life together anymore. You don’t have to pretend that everything is OK anymore. You can be real about your frustrations and failures, God already knows and loves you still. He is offering a better way. Jesus said, “Come unto me, all you who are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
And that is just what we need – rest.
Leanne R. Talshahar is with the The Altar at Bethel in Little Falls.
