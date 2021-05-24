Retirement in sight for LF phy ed teachers

After teaching physical education f
or many years, Little Falls physical education teachers, Leanne Grosso and Jeff Massmann, will retire in early June. Their presence and positive impact will be missed and remembered by many.
Grosso started working at Little Falls Community Middle School in 1989. Having grown up in Little Falls, it was fun to return home, but not without first having experienced a few adventures on the way.
After she graduated from Little Falls Community High School in Little Falls in 1981, continued on to study at the New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. A basketball scholarship she received paved the way, she said.
Looking back, Grosso said she has her basketball coaches, Jill Brooks and Brad Laager, to thank for that. After all, it they who convinced her to try basketball in middle school. It turned out that not only did she love the sport, but she was also really good at it. In 1980, the girls basketball team won the state championship, which followed with a decade of success for the school’s girls basketball team.
Her physical education teacher, Lynn Halstad, also had a great influence on Grosso following a career in teaching. Wanting to inspire other children to go out for sports while teaching physical education, Grosso remained at New Mexico State University for two years until she transferred to North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Fargo to finish her education.
“I had always wanted to go there,” she said.
She graduated from NDSU in 1987 as a double major in physical education and in corporate fitness and a minor in coaching.
Grosso’s heart for adventure then led her to Austria where she played basketball professionally for two years.
“It was great experience; a once in a lifetime opportunity. I also made many life-long friends,” she said.
Grosso was set to return to Austria for a third year when the teaching position in Little Falls opened up. Her plans changed.
“I applied and I was so excited. I couldn’t imagine teaching and coaching anywhere else,” she said.
Teaching at Little Falls Community Middle School also gave her the opportunity to work with teachers who had once been her teachers. As her dad, John Grosso, taught sixth grade mathematics at the school, she was able to work with him, as well.
“By working with them, I was able to see things from a different perspective,” she said.
Her mom, Diane Grosso, taught, as well. She was a special education teacher in Swanville. Grandpa Mike Yugovich, who taught in Nashwauk, had the passion for teaching, as well. Teaching was simply in her blood, she said.
One thing Grosso has been known for throughout her career is her relentless energy, positive outlook and hardworking spirit.
“She pours her heart and soul into everything she does, truly giving 100%. She will be missed,” said Wade Mathers, principal at Little Falls Community Middle School.
Her dedication has also inspired others.
“Leanne has bled purple for decades and her retirement as a Flyer is the culmination of years and years of service to the students and families of the district. She has always come to work with tons of energy and has been able to use that to connect with students through physical education. We will certainly miss her laughter and smiles around the district,” said Supt. Stephen Jones.
Once retired on June 1, Grosso is looking forward to traveling with her husband, Kevin Silbernick, spending more time with her mom, going to the cabin and visiting with her nieces and nephews as well as their families.
Grosso also enjoys kayaking, golfing, pontooning, hiking and biking, so she is certain she will do a lot of that, too.
“I plan on doing whatever I want when I want to,” she said.
She plans to visit Austria and other countries in Europe.
While she is thrilled about another adventure in her life, Grosso said she will also miss the students and seeing their excitement for something they accomplished.
Massmann’s journey into the teaching field is similar to Grosso’s. Attending Rocori High School in Cold Spring, he was inspired to go into physical education by his phy ed teacher and basketball and cross-country coach, Bob Brink.
“He really inspired me because he pulled me right out of phy ed and said, ‘I think you can run really well,’” he said.
Massmann was the first in his family to get involved in sports. Growing up on the dairy farm owned by his parents, Dan and Marjorie Massmann’s, there were always chores to be done.
“Dad said I could be in sports if I was home in time to milk to the cows,” he said.
Massmann also milked the cows in the morning before he went to school.
Involved in cross-country and track and field at his high school, Massmann became a name to look out for. One year, he was also the state runner up.
Because of his success and talent, Massmann was recruited by South Dakota State University. While running for SDSU, Massmann won the national championship and was named an All-American. Once he graduated from SDSU in 1987 with a double major in physical education and in health with a minor in science, he started running for a Nike team out of Brookings, S.D.
Massmann began teaching at Hendricks High School in Hendricks. With a desire to help his students succeed, Massmann went above and beyond to see that happen. He recalls one student, a farm boy, who was failing all of his classes. Rather than just give him a stern talking to in the classroom, Massmann visited him on the family’s farm and started pitching pig manure with him. It also gave them an opportunity to talk about school.
“He thought it was the best thing,” he said.
The boy also introduced Massmann to his dad, still somewhat in disbelief that his teacher would actually join him in the farm chores. Massmann was also invited in for a meal. As a result from simply knowing how much Massmann cared, he tried so much harder and was eventually able to pass Massmann’s class.
In 1992, Massmann met his wife, Connie Massmann, a Little Falls native. How he came to land the physical education position in the Little Falls School District, Massmann said, was kind of by pure chance. In 1993, he won a road race that then Little Falls Supt. Dr. Kerry Jacobson ran in.
“He came to me and we struck up a conversation. He found out that I was looking for a teaching position and suggested that I’d apply,” he said.
Massmann started working at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall in 1993, and also coached as an assistant cross-country coach. A few years later, he transferred to Little Falls Community High School in 1997, and also became the head cross-country coach.
Teaching and coaching has been a lot of fun. One of the things Massmann has enjoyed the most has been to find what makes each student happy and to tap into that to promote success.
“If you get to know what’s important in the kids’ world, they know you care and students respond well when you get into their world,” he said.
One thing is for sure, Massmann said. He is going to miss the students once he retires June 2. However, he is looking forward to traveling with Connie. Since she works as a flight attendant and has been to many places, he is giving her the reins as to where they may go.
He and Connie also raise Black Angus on their farm, so he is also looking forward to the joys that farming brings.
Massmann’s dedication to students is something Jones and High School Principal Tim Bjorge have observed over the years.
“Jeff has dedicated his professional life to creating meaningful relationships with students through the physical education classroom and coaching. Students who had Jeff as a coach years ago still refer to him simply as, ‘Coach,’ a sign of perpetual respect. Jeff exemplifies all the great qualities great teachers have, and our students have been fortunate to have him in Little Falls for the past years,” Jones said.
“He is an outstanding educator and even a better person. Jeff has impacted thousands of students and modeling Flyer Pride for students and athletes. He has been a consummate professional educator who will be missed by sudents and staff alike. He has definitely left a lasting legacy at Little Falls Community High School. We wish him the best in his retirement,” Bjorge said.
