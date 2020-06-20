A simple high school graduation requirement led to a life of cultural immersion for Jan Kurtz. After starting her Spanish course in 1968, 15-year-old Kurtz, Wisconsin native and Minnesota resident, had the opportunity to continue her studies in the form of a three-week cultural immersion trip to Mexico.
“I was given the opportunity to go to Saltillo (Mexico) for three weeks to study, so that’s what really catapulted me into this whole kind of amazing life,” Kurtz said.
That three week experience led to a lifetime of learning and love for another culture, Kurtz now credits the Latin American culture and bilingualism for some of her greatest life moments. Those moments are all detailed in Kurtz’ first book, Northern Shores – Southern Borders, Revelations of a Bilingual Life.
In her book, the retired Central Lakes College (CLC) Spanish and Latin American Studies instructor reflects on her experiences traveling throughout Mexico and Spain, the people she met and the culture she grew to love, a culture much different from her hometown of 30,000.
“Instead of merely improving my vocabulary, I was catapulted into a lifetime of real Spanish-speaking people and the lives they inhabited,” Kurtz wrote of her first trip.
Her next trip the following year was taken with her family, Kurtz said, and her passion for the language and the culture grew so much that she pursued a degree in Spanish at Hamline University in St. Paul, alongside a teaching certificate.
“There’s still a lot of shortsightedness where language and culture comes into play. But when I graduated in 1974 from Hamline, they were telling me all I could do was teach,” she said.
Ideas and dreams of working for a company as a translator or working abroad faded away after Kurtz started teaching. She continued teaching for about seven years before moving to Brainerd and teaching in their school district. Eventually, Kurtz ended up at Central Lakes College, where she worked for 22 years, creating two courses in Spanish and Latin American Studies, both still taught today.
Kurtz also encouraged her students to participate in her Festivales Latinos or in Cultural Thursday. Many of her life stories were shared in class or at her events. Her writing group sparked her drive to write them all down.
“What got the book going is that I read an essay a couple years ago to my Brainerd writers group and it was about a local farmer in the Little Falls area who one of their workers was kicked in the head by a cow that she was milking, so I was called to Little Falls to meet up with her and translate,” she said.
The irony, Kurtz said was that the woman was a Zapotec Indian, and Spanish was her second language as well.
When her writing group asked how she gets involved in these citations, Kurtz’ answer was one word: Spanish. However, the long answer might be that Kurtz spent years in the area as a teacher, networking, hosting events and more, and a simple word of mouth led to her sometimes being called on for translation purposes. Kurtz said she’s also ended up in psych-wards and women’s shelters needing translators.
So came her book, a “come along the path with me and meet these people and kind of form your own opinions,” type, as Kurtz described.
“It starts out as I’d say with a teenager bumbling into another culture and by midway of the book it changes like a 90 degree turn into the awareness of what was going on in the world which included the Central American Civil War and immigration problems and then just as I look at it today,” she said. “It’s the foundation for what we’re seeing at the border right now with people being locked up in cages. And of course this book was written before the virus came along which now really has shown the inequalities across cultures and languages.”
Some of the book contains excerpts from her mother, Phyllis’s, journal who documented the trip the family took to Mexico. Phyllis even saved napkins with drawings on it used as a form of communication.
When Kurtz started the book, her mother was 92 years old, which was a motivator to finish, since Kurtz wanted to present the finished product to her. When it was finished, Kurtz self published and was able to open the first box of books with her mom at her side.
“She’s the president of my fan club and the number one salesperson,” Kurtz said of her mom.
Since its release, Kurtz’ book, with the help of friends and family, has made its way from Alaska, down to the lower 48, into Mexico and even over to Spain.
Although she didn’t have an intended message while writing the book, Kurtz said she hopes people read it and open themselves up to new cultures and new people
“It’s been difficult being in an area that at least 20 years ago was astounded, shocked and adverse to having new folks come in. Like Long Prairie, without these people and without the crossing over and getting together, these little towns would be gone,” Kurtz said, noting the high population of Latin American and Spanish speaking people and school-aged children in the community.
She is glad to see local farmers taking care of migrant workers and even learning the language, and hopes the community will continue to diversify and accept newcomers.
Pending pandemic related restrictions, Kurtz is booked to be the first Cultural Thursday presenter at Central Lakes College Sept. 4, at the Chalberg Theater in Brainerd at noon.
All the proceeds from the purchase of Northern Shores – Southern Borders are being donated to the Kurtz-Poland Spanish and Latin American Studies Scholarship/Central Lakes College Foundation to support students interested in taking classes in those fields.
The book is available online at the CLC Bookstore, on her website at janetkurtz.com or in person, by contacting Kurtz at: rmjkurtz@brainerd.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.