Retired nurse reminisces about changes in the medical field

Looking back at her career of more than 40 years in the medical field, retired registered nurse (RN) Gerry Klimek of Little Falls has a few stories to tell. A lot has changed since she first became a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in 1974, she said.
Klimek said it was her sister, Sister Carol Virnig, a Franciscan sister and missionary in Bolivia and in Peru, who inspired her to go into the nursing field.
At first, she started working at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls on the medical floor that later became the surgical and pediatric floor.
“Back then, everyone came to the hospital if they had any testing done and we administered the prep. Now all that is done at home,” she said.
Klimek recalls when Influenza B hit the United States hard in the 1979-81 time frame.
“That was the H3N2 major epidemic going on at that time and the hospital was full of patients. We had patients lined in the hallways and cared for them there,” she said.
Klimek said it was after that epidemic the World Health Organization decided that influenza vaccines would need to be prepared annually based on the strain that had been in circulation the year before and what they felt would come next.
“That was a huge thing,” she said.
Klimek returned to school, while she was still working, during 1982-84, to finish her RN degree. Later, in the early 1990s, she started working with occupational health at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, cared for the employees and made sure that they were healthy. Around the same time, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) started putting more regulations into place, such as the right to know what hazards are present in the workplace and how to protect themselves as well as infection control.
Klimek said that was when OSHA also established the bloodborne pathogens standard, which protects employees who are at risk of exposure to blood and other potentially infectious materials. If a nurse or someone else had been exposed to blood or other body fluids, he or she was tested and followed for at least six months to ensure that the person didn’t contract a disease. That service was also offered to emergency workers, such as ambulance personnel, law enforcement and more.
In addition, OSHA started requiring employers to protect their workers from hazards at work that could cause injury or illness. Klimek said the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to be a topic well discussed during the current pandemic. While the novel coronavirus is the threat these days, back then, tuberculosis was the big concern.
“They realized that people who had been exposed to tuberculosis were at risk of contracting the disease if their immune system was weakened by a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Klimek remembers well how they tested the N95 masks to ensure it was properly fitted. One way they did it was to spray an aerosol scent and if the person who was fitted with the mask could still smell it, that meant the mask was not fitted properly, she said.
When personnel at the hospital were exposed to a patient with Hepatitis C in 1996, Klimek said they discovered there was no protocol in place as how to follow to ensure they didn’t get infected. When she called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get a protocol, she discovered the agency only had protocols for those who had been exposed to Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.
As a result, Klimek said she conducted her own research as to how to. She had also attended a workshop held by a doctor in Minneapolis that was studying patients with Hepatitis C. Together, she and the doctor developed their own protocol which was later used by the hospital’s insurance company to be shared with other hospitals the insurance company had as clients.
Klimek said that because of her experience in 1996 with CDC not having a protocol in place despite the fact that the Hepatitis C virus had been discovered in 1989, has led her to doubt the agency’s ability to respond.
“We hope CDC is up to par, but my small experience with CDC in 1996, well, there were a little behind at that point,” she said.
Klimek returned to school once again from 1995 to 1997 while she was still working, received a degree in safety and compliance and became a certified occupational health nurse.
In 1997, Klimek broadened her horizon and started working for a specialized insurance company as a case manager. There, she worked with employers of about 30 different companies located in Minnesota and Wisconsin by following employees who had been injured to determined if they were ready to return to work.
After a few years the company closed its location in Minnesota and offered her the same position in Michigan, Klimek decided to stay in the land of 10,000 lakes. She returned to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and worked in home care and hospice until she retired in 2015.
“I feel very blessed to have been a nurse,” she said.
With the ongoing COVID-19, Klimek recognizes how it is affecting humanity.
“Because it is new and we don’t have any natural immunity to help fight it, in this age of technology when we are so advanced, it really goes back to the basics of handwashing, hygiene and keeping our immune system healthy, which we should be doing anyway,” she said.
Klimek said ways to keep the immune system healthy are by increasing vitamin D supplements, getting lots of sunlight and taking probiotics for gut health. In addition, covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands to prevent spreading or contracting any viruses.
After Klimek retired, she traveled some. Now in her retirement years, she enjoys spending time with her husband Ernie, their four children and nine grandchildren as well as vegetable and flower gardening.
She also teaches children and teens about life in the womb using fetal models as it helps them understand the development of babies. It gives them a different appreciation of life, she said.
