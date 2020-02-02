Retired Little Falls woman finds her calling at the pulpit

When Mavis Buker retired in 2016 from her position as executive director of the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame in Little Falls, she wasn’t quite sure what retirement would look like for her.
At first, it was a great opportunity to deep-clean her home, paint several rooms, hold a garage sale, wash windows, weed the flower beds, buy a new couch and more.
“I did all the nesting things and took care of everything and then it was, ‘What am I going to do now?’” she said.
Although Buker has always been an avid reader, she didn’t find it fulfilling or as satisfying as she had initially thought.
“I felt like there was more for me to do. I wasn’t quite ready for the rocking chair,” she said.
Over the years since the 1980s, as an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, Buker served as a layperson in different capacities, such as on the Church Council, Call (hiring) Committee and more.
One day, then Pastor Jake Dyrhaug, asked her if she would preach in his place at a Lenten evening service as he would be gone. Because it had gone really well, Dyrhaug asked once again to cover for him.
“He said I should really be preaching,” she said.
Dyrhaug recommended her to the Northeastern Minnesota Synod in Duluth and she was given permission to fill in leading worship services when he or others were gone. She served in this position for about a year.
Meanwhile, about a year ago, a ministry position opened up at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala after then Pastor Charles “CJ”
Boettcher accepted a pastoral position in Cloquet.
Buker said since there is a pastoral shortage in Minnesota, especially in smaller congregations, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) authorizes laypersons to serve in specific congregations for a specific period of time when pastoral care is not available.
Those who are approved to serve in that capacity are then referred to as a Synod Approved Minister (SAM). Since the Northeastern Minnesota Synod had received positive feedback about Buker’s service at various churches, they offered her the SAM position at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, a congregation with more than 60 active members every Sunday.
“It made me feel very humbled. It is an awesome responsibility,” she said.
After receiving some training, Buker has served as a minister at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church for about a year and she is as thrilled about it now as she was then. It has also enriched her retirement with a purpose greater than herself.
Looking back, Buker said being a preacher has always been a desire of her heart. But growing up in a church that didn’t include women in ministerial positions, she didn’t pursue it. Instead, she worked in different fields, including in sales at the Morrison County Record, at the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame and more.
Besides the great honor and enjoyment of delivering a sermon people can relate to gives her, Buker said she really enjoys preparing the message, too. A part of that also requires her to study history and what was going on in the era the scripture was written in order to interpret them more accurately.
“I am learning so much. There are literally some Sundays I am so excited to share something new I have learned. It always comes together,” she said.
As Buker steps out into new experiences, she said she relies on the Lord for courage and revelation. She recalls when one of the parishioners had died and she officiated the funeral.
“I had the privilege to spend time with him and the family before he passed and then I did the funeral. It was very humbling,” she said.
Buker said she went into officiating the funeral with confidence after she sensed that God believed she could handle it. After all, he had presented the opportunity for her, not someone else, to officiate the funeral.
“It was definitely very humbling,” she said.
One person whom she is very grateful for his unwavering support is her husband, David. Together, they also teach confirmation classes to seven students in grades 7-9. It has been a good combination, especially for the boys to have a male presence as they relate differently to him in comparison to Buker.
What has touched Buker’s heart since she arrived to Gethsemane is how welcoming and friendly the congregation has been.
When she is not involved with the church, Buker likes to go hiking, walking, camping in different Minnesota state parks and more. Since David enjoys fishing, she often accompanies him in the boat with a book to read.
