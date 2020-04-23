Retired couple evacuates Lake Shamineau home

When Terry and Ardis Sandstrom of Motley retired in an idyllic home by Lake Shamineau more than 17 years ago, they never anticipated they would one day have to evacuate it. But that day came, March 26, when the lake water breached their only remaining road access.
“Terry came home and said, ‘We have to go. You need to put your boots on,”’ Ardis said.
The two jumped in the truck to go get their son, Jerrid Sandstrom, who lives nearby, to help get their remaining vehicles out before the water would be too deep to travel through.
When they first left to get Jerrid, Ardis estimates the water level on the road was about 18 to 20 inches. In the 20 minutes it took them to get their son, pack a suitcase and remove their vehicles, the water was two to three feet deep. Shortly afterward, the level rose to about four feet.
“It was coming up that fast. The part that is really under water is the worse is where the township road hits our private road. My husband tried walking in there with his waders and the water was above his waders,” she said.
Since the Sandstroms started noticing about eight years ago that the lake’s water level was rising, they started to build a wall with sandbags around their home. As the water rose, they added more sandbags and built a 2 1/2-foot tall riprap.
The same day the couple evacuated, their son posted on Facebook to let people know what was happening as well as welcomed anybody who wanted to help to sandbag.
Since the road to the home was under water and inaccessible, the Sandstroms, after they cut down some trees, made a path wide enough for a side-by-side ATV to access the property from the hillside. They also first had to ask six different landowners for permission to drive across their property in order to get to their home.
“Twenty-seven people showed up to sandbag. We had to take all of those people down by the side-by-side, a couple of people at a time,” Ardis said.
That day, 500 sandbags were filled and were laid on top of the existing wall as well as used to extend the wall to block water that was coming around the bags by the road. It also bought them time to pack and move their remaining things from the house, except for the furniture.
It was also challenging to pack and move their items due to social distancing guidelines amidst the COVID-19 outbreak
“You set the packed boxes in different areas, so they can pick them up without being next to another person. You just have to be aware of what you are doing and how you are doing it and try to be aware of the 6-foot distance,” she said.
Moving the boxes was tricky too as it was all moved using the side-by-side and by traveling across six different properties.
“We even managed to get our gas grill moved on the side-by-side, “ she said.
Ardis said at first she and Terry stayed in some friends’ cabin on Lake Alexander for about two weeks until they were able to get her brother, Dave Danson’s camper brought up.
As of Saturday, April 11, they have been living in the camper on their 10-acre property about a mile from their Lake Shamineau home. Some nights are colder than others.
“Who would have guessed that at 66, Terry and I would be homeless, living in a camper when it is 13 degrees and a coronavirus demanding that we stay home? This is a time to be thankful for family, good friends and belief in God,” she said.
Ardis said they will be living in the camper for a month, but will then temporarily move into a cabin that some friends have allowed them to stay in during the summer to give them time to figure out what their next step will be.
The high water mark for the lake is 1,275.1 feet above sea level. Ardis estimates that when she and Terry moved there, the water level was about 6 1/2 - 7 feet lower than what it is today. Today, the water level stands more than 3 feet above the high water mark, she said.
More than 30 homes and cabins have been evacuated. Many owners have walked away from their properties due to the endless battle.
Ardis doesn’t foresee anything changing unless millions of gallons of water is pumped out of the lake. As Lake Shamineau is shaped like a bowl, it has no natural outlet to disperse the water. The ground is also overly saturated to the point that water is percolating up from the ground.
Last year, the Sandstroms and many others hoped that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would declare it an emergency which would have allowed the community to access additional resources to deal with the crisis. However, that did not happen as the rising waters in Lake Shamineau isn’t considered a natural disaster because it doesn’t have a clear beginning and an end, but has been ongoing for nearly a decade.
Because of the current flooding in Minnesota, Walz signed the declaration for flooding, which the Sandstroms and other Lake Shamineau property owners had hoped would include their situation.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners discussed the situation at Lake Shamineau, Tuesday.
Morrison County continues to monitor the situation at Lake Shamineau, as well as remain in contact with the township supervisor and the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to remain as informed as possible so that if a time comes when something can be done, it can be done swiftly, said County Emergency Manager Victoria Ingram.
To receive emergency funding, Ingram said it would be necessary to pinpoint specific dates of an event that caused the damage, such as a major rain event washing out roadways. But since the flooding on Lake Shamineau has been ongoing, it would not qualify for an emergency declaration in that regard.
Preventative measures against flooding such as raising roadways also do not qualify for emergency funding.
Many of the homes on the lake are seasonal dwellings, she said, but some permanent homeowners have had to evacuate as their homes were overtaken by water. Ingram said those residents who self-evacuated were contacted by the township to ensure they did not need assistance in finding a place to stay.
“We’re still monitoring the situation. We’re aware of the rising water levels but public infrastructure, as far as the roadways and utilities and so forth, are still fully functional. At this point in time there is still not justification under Minnesota law to declare a state of an emergency because it’s private homes versus public infrastructure,” said Ingram.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur visited the site recently and said he noticed roads on the northeast side of the lake were flooded, but Ingram said those instances still wouldn’t qualify as public infrastructure. Residents who reside in homes that aren’t accessible by emergency vehicles are notified and it is recommended they evacuate the home, she said.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek said she has been receiving inquiries on recently dispersed tax statements and land valuations. She explained that property values in the area were lowered by about $8 million and that residents may not realize tax statements are a reflection of the property in 2019.
“We can’t be constantly going back and adjusting that to show what your property looks like,” she said.
Other property owners question if pumping is really the way to go. One is Mike Singh of Minneapolis, who raises crops on his 80 acres adjacent to Lake Shamineau.
Singh said he really sympathizes with the Lake Shamineau property owners and the heartbreaking situation they are facing. However, he is also concerned that pumping millions of gallons of water out the lake before having an independent environmental impact report done, that pumping may have a negative impact on surrounding properties, groundwater and wildlife.
Ardis said that because some of the sandbags have started to leak and the water is coming up through the ground faster than they can pump it out, that their home, too, will be under water in a month or two.
