COVID-19 has been a part of American life for nearly nine months now, but its impact reaches far beyond making some who catch it gravely ill.
A side effect of the coronavirus’ spread and changes made to everyday life in its name has been the mental toll it has taken on some. Stay-at-home orders, shutdowns, job losses and social distancing have left many individuals more isolated than before the pandemic.
A survey taken by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, as of Nov. 23, 41.8 - 43.4% of Americans had experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression in the past seven days. That number is up from 35.9% on April 23, just one month into the pandemic. In Minnesota, 37.9 - 45% of residents had symptoms the week of Nov. 23. On April 23, the number was 32.4% among Minnesotans.
“We have had an increase in calls coming into our crisis line,” said Morrison County Social Services Director Brad Vold. “People are more isolated than we would like to see. In terms of caseload, it’s not skyrocketing, but the people we are seeing are struggling.”
At the Nov. 24 Morrison County Board of Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Shawn Larsen told commissioners that his office has received an influx in calls related to people in crisis due to major depression or suicide ideation. The Little Falls Police Department reported having responded to eight calls regarding suicidal individuals and four other mental health crises in October 2020.
Larsen said often times these calls are “really a cry for help.”
“I would say we have a lot of cases where people are calling about themselves,” he said. “We’re also getting calls from family or friends calling for them. We’ve had some calls where the subject is pleading for assistance, and when that is the case we are there to help.”
Vold said the added isolation, fear of the virus, separation from family and friends along with no physical interaction have all likely played roles in the mental health problems that have been so pervasive.
In Morrison County, Vold said, there have not been any noticeable trends along lines of age or gender.
“This pandemic has affected everyone, and it affects us all in different ways,” he said.
Vold and Larsen said their two agencies — the Sheriff’s Office and Social Services — are working closely together in response to the rise in mental health calls. Larsen said a social worker often joins deputies on scene when someone is having a mental health crisis and works to get them the resources they need — whether that be information, medication, a therapist or psychiatrist, or anything else.
“It’s important for us to make people aware of the resources that are available,” Vold said. “It’s also important for family, friends, neighbors, whoever, to reach out if they think someone is struggling.”
Larsen echoed the latter sentiment.
“I would add that because of COVID-19, it is important for people to connect with their family members and friends,” he said. “A simple gesture of reaching out to your loved ones can have a positive impact. Making a phone call, sending a text message, or any type of communication can help make someone feel better about themselves. Sometimes the simplest gesture can make the biggest difference.”
Other resources include the county’s mobile text crisis line, which can be reached at 741741, or the crisis referral line, 1 (800) 462-5525. Larsen added that Morrison County Chaplain Gregg Valentine is also a valuable resource to anyone struggling with their mental health. Valentine can be reached by calling (320) 631-2894 or (320) 630-7876. He can be emailed at greggv@co.morrison.mn.us.
Both Vold and Larsen said the people in their agencies are also there to do anything possible to help anyone in need.
“We had one situation that involved heights, so our deputy had to risk his own life,” Larsen said. “He spent more about four hours with the subject and was able to talk him down.
“I’m extremely proud of our staff. We don’t just respond and then clear the scene as fast as we can. We’re going to make sure the (subject) is provided the info they need or turned over to loved ones or whatever might be the case before we leave,” Larsen said.
With the cold and dreary days of winter ahead, Vold said it is as important now as it’s ever been to pay attention to mental health. The short, chilly days where people tend to stay inside and isolate themselves make an impact on people during normal years. Vold said the coming season is a concern.
To stave off depression and anxiety, Vold said it is highly important for people to get into a routine.
“Exercise, get out and walk, eat healthy; making sure you get into a healthy routine is critical for all of us,” he said.
For those who need more than just a routine, both Vold and Larsen said help is only a phone call away.
“No one is in this alone,” Vold said.
