Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said it is always a wise decision for homeowners to test for radon.
“It cannot hurt,” Vold said. “You would not know if radon levels were high without a test. It does cause some health risks if a home has high levels.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), radon is a colorless and odorless gas that comes from the soil. The gas can accumulate in the air people breathe. Radon gas decays into fine particles that are radioactive. When inhaled, these fine particles can damage the lungs. Exposure to radon over a long period of time can lead to lung cancer.
It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, accounting for about 21,000 deaths per year, according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office.
Vold said, as of Dec. 7, 2020, the radon levels reported in Morrison County were average, meaning high levels have not been reported on a county-wide basis.
That doesn’t mean, however, individual properties are out of the woods when it comes to radon. The gas is produced from the natural decay of uranium and radium, found in rocks and soil, according to MDH. Uranium breaks down to radium, and radium eventually decays into the gas radon. Radon gas is in the soil and common throughout Minnesota. Because soil is porous, radon moves up from the soil and into the home.
Any reading of more than four picocuries per liter (pCi/L) is considered elevated.
According to MDH data, between 2010 - 2018, an average of 63.1 out of 10,000 properties in Morrison County were tested for radon annually. Of the properties tested, 70.3% showed levels above 2 pCi/L, with 38.9% testing above 4 pCi/L. Those numbers were 72.9% and 43.2%, respectively, statewide during the same testing period.
Vold said Morrison County Public Health has radon testing kits available at its office located in the Morrison County Government Center, which is open from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The kits are free of charge and are easy to use.
“People can stop by and pick one up any time,” Vold said.
