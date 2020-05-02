The Little Falls Fire Department is urging Minnesotans to remember fire safety as they deal with the “new normal.” As people find themselves spending extended time at home — for work, to self-isolate, or while practicing physical distancing — “Please remember the importance of preventing home fires.,” said new Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen.
Along with other essential services, the Fire Department has had to implement response safeguards and physical distancing protocols. Residents of Little Falls are advised the Fire Department buildings continue to be closed to the public along with other city facilities
Seelen is also urging the public to remain vigilant in the ongoing battle to prevent unintentional fires and injuries by practicing fire prevention and fire safety during these extraordinary times. “Regardless of the circumstances, additional time at home with family members provides an excellent opportunity to discuss fire safety and review your home fire escape plan,” Seelen said.
Some simple things people can do to protect themselves and their families, include:
• If you smoke, smoke outside. Use a deep ashtray filled with sand or water. Make sure cigarettes are extinguished completely, every time.
• Keep an eye on what you fry. While staying home will likely involve more cooking, remember to pay attention to what is on the stove. If you need to leave the kitchen, turn the burners off. Keep pets and young children at least three feet away from the hot surfaces.
• Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms using the test button. If the alarm fails to sound, replace batteries or, if you have lithium-ion 10-year battery-powered alarms, replace the device. Replace all smoke alarms, even hard-wired alarms, every 10 years.
• Practice your home fire-escape plan to make sure everyone in the household knows what to do if a fire occurs. Designate someone to help older adults, children, and anyone else who may need help to escape.
• Use care when recharging electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, or mobile devices. Check electrical cords and charge cables to ensure they are in good condition. Do not overload electrical circuits. Place electronics on hard surfaces when recharging to avoid the risk of overheating.
As the Little Falls Fire Department continues to do its best to protect the community under these extraordinary circumstances, it is imperative that members of the public do all they can to protect themselves and their families from the risk of fire and carbon-monoxide poisoning.
For more information about fire safety, contact the Little Falls Fire Department at (320) 616-5591 or visit the following websites:
• dps.mn.gov/divisions/sfm/for-families/Pages/de fault.aspx.
• www.nfpa.org/Public-Education.
