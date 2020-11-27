Moments Hospice and United Way of Morrison County hosted a “Pack the Trailer” event Monday, at Coborn’s Marketplace parking lot in Little Falls. The event was a donation drive aiming to help those in need during the holiday season. Karla Jo Carr of Moments Hospice reported the trailer was, indeed, packed before the end of the three-hour event.
