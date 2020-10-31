Residents at Amazing Love spreads kindness, one knot at a time

Spreading good in the community. That has been the goal of the residents at Amazing Love Elderly Care Center in Randall whenever they have taken on a project. With the help of an annual $250 donation from Thrivent Financial in Little Falls, they have made blankets for the homeless the last couple of years, said owner Marie Polling.
This year, the residents aimed even higher after they learned the blankets would be given to some students in the class of Holly Eng at the Terry Redlin Elementary School in Sioux Falls, S.D. Many are considered underprivileged children, Polling said.
“The more the residents did it, the more they wanted to do one for every child,” she said.
The idea to send the blankets to South Dakota this year was inspired by Polling meeting her new neighbor, Marsha Sallden of Little Falls. She told Polling about her daughter, Holly Eng, who teaches English to those who are learning it as a second language.
“We have a very large homeless population here in our school district, more than 1,000 children have been identified as homeless. There is a lot of poverty here,” Eng said.
While some families live with other family members — sometimes two families in a two or three bedroom apartment, others live in motels, stay at homeless shelters or other places.
The reasons for being homeless vary. Some may be hurting financially after losing their job, some because of health or tragedy that struck the family. Everyone’s story is different.
“We have a lot of homeless shelters here in Sioux Falls,” Eng said.
Knowing the residents at Amazing Love have made blankets that will be mailed to them means a lot to the students. It gives them a sense of belonging, something they can own and keep with them, but most of all, knowing that someone cares about them, Eng said.
“Many don’t get gifts at Christmas because their parents can’t afford to buy them things, so this is a wonderful and thoughtful gesture,” Eng said.
The residents at Amazing Love recently finished 60 blankets. The larger project was made possible because of the $250 donation Thrivent Financial gave, $300 Polling contributed to the project and that Judy Newman, the daughter of resident Doreen Newman, donated half of the material that was needed to make the blankets, Polling said.
Since Amazing Love, along with other elderly care facilities, have been closed to visitors for months since COVID-19 arrived to the United States, Polling said the project has kept the residents busy besides their regular games and other crafts they do. It also gives them a sense of being productive.
“It gives me something to do,” said resident Dewayne Schwanke.
“It makes me feel good to do something good for someone else,” said resident Doreen Newman.
Newman’s sister, Mary Ferrell, who is also a resident at Amazing Love, likes that it gives them all something to do and that it serves a good purpose.
“Everyone should be warm,” she said.
Whenever something needs to be done or a project completed, the staff and residents at Amazing Love can always count on resident Joyce Wise to lend a helping hand.
“That’s what I am here for,” she said.
Polling said Amazing Love is the home to five residents, ranging in age from 83 to 99. Polling said what drew her to open the home 25 years ago for essentially foster care for elderly was after having worked in health care for many years and seeing firsthand how many elderly were treated.
The residents at Amazing Love live as a family in a house. Polling believes it makes a huge difference for their overall well-being. In the environment, they also learn to care for one another as a family, they eat and spend time together, but have separate rooms.
Amazing Love has eight employees on a rotating shift with someone there at all times. A lot of things are prepared at night while the residents are asleep to allow the staff to give the residents really good attention.
Having worked in many nursing homes, Polling said the number of residents make a huge difference. When a caretaker has 15 residents to tend to, it’s easy to rush them in order to get it done. Polling believes the elderly deserve to be treated better than being rushed all the time.
“They have worked all of their life. They deserve to have a nice time, not to be rushed or treated like that,” she said.
Besides Polling, it is something Manager Char Bouressa has noticed the residents really appreciate.
Both Polling and Bouressa have also found that by keeping the residents cognitively active and by providing a peaceful, family-like environment that it can slow down the progression of dementia in some.
“We are their second family. The first family you can never replace, but you can get close with the second. It takes a lot of patience,” Polling said.
Polling said she was 17 or 18 when she first started working with the elderly in North Dakota. It didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the job and with the people she met. It has also become one of her requirements when she hires people — they have to learn to love them as much as she does.
“We have some really good people working here,” she said.
The residents at Amazing Love plan to continue to make blankets for the homeless as well as other projects that benefit the community. Those who want to donate non-pilling fleece material or money may do so by making arrangements for dropping off the fleece or by mailing it to Amazing Love, 7807 Emerald Road, Randall, MN 56475. Checks can be made out to “Amazing Love” with “Projects for those in need” written in the memo and mailed to the above address.
For more information, call (218) 296-1872.
