After she was notified a staff member was leaving the county, Auditor-Treasurer Chelsea Robinson asked the Board, Tuesday, if the former position could be split into two new positions.
The current position is split between The Motor Vehicle Department and the Auditor Treasurer’s office. Robinson said the staff member spends half the day in one office and half in the other.
However since the position hasn’t had a solid retention rate over the years, Robinson re-evaluated and decided an alteration to the position might be best for both offices.
“Right now what I’m looking to replace is instead of a 50-50 full-time position, I’m looking at motor vehicle to have a 3/4 time position at 32 hours a week and a full-time position in the auditor treasurer’s office,” she said.
Learning functions of both offices can be very time consuming she said. That paired with the less than ideal retention rate indicated that separating job duties while including benefits with both jobs would be ideal.
The current staff is paid $23.04 per hour and has family insurance. The new positions both include benefits and are proposed to start at $17.50 per hour, although this is not finalized.
The work in both offices requires knowledge in various facets. Job retention in the motor vehicle position is important, Robinson said, because the background checks and certifications required are a time commitment for both the county and the employee.
The additional position, assuming the employees would take family coverage for insurance, will cost the county an additional $34,619.16.
Robinson said that although it is not budgeted for, there are funds available in the elections portion of the general fund. She also hopes that new legislation will bring motor vehicle fee increases which could offset costs as well.
If the Board approves hiring for these new positions at the next meeting, Robinson said they will likely hire in April.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Received a report on the county surveyor section corner strategy; and
• Discussed how to respond to requests that the county become a second amendment sanctuary and decided not to officially respond until more information has been gathered.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.