I could easily write an article about the needed reforms within the Democratic Party, but in light of recent events, those problems don’t seem as pressing.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, we watched Republican supporters, carrying Republican signs and wearing Republican apparel, encouraged by the Republican president of the United States, lay siege to the United States Capitol in a violent act of sedition. Five people are dead, including a capitol police officer, because the president encouraged voters to believe a lie about a stolen election — a lie that continues to be emboldened by elected Republicans who doubt the legitimacy of the election and others whose silence and desire for a return to normalcy makes them complicit.
This much has become clear; there can be no reconciliation in America until Republican Party leaders and elected officials take responsibility for enabling the president’s rhetoric which resulted in last Wednesday’s attempted insurrection.
For the past two months a massive disinformation campaign has been waged by the president claiming the election was rigged. This lie is dangerous and all of our elected representatives knew this — they talk privately about the dangers of the president’s language and behavior, but were afraid to voice their concerns for fear of losing their elected office.
The leader of the Republican Party waged a war against a democratic election and Republican leadership allowed it to go on with little or no condemnation. Even after the assault on the Capitol, over 100 Republicans still voted not to certify the results of the election — including Minnesota’s Republican Representatives Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn. We can’t begin to heal when we don’t even agree on the basic underlying truth — there was a free and fair election and Joseph Biden won.
This extraordinary event cannot be understated and there is no parallel. Did Walter Mondale tell supporters the election was rigged when he lost every state but Minnesota? Al Gore and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but still conceded their elections. Michael Dukakis, Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Barack Obama all accepted the outcome of their elections and peacefully transitioned power — there is no comparable example for what has just occurred which is what makes this event so frightening.
The Republican Party is complicit by affirming this lie and allowing four years of escalating and increasingly dangerous behavior to go unchecked.
After all the violence, bloodshed and chaos, the president continues to believe the election was stolen, as he stated Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The events of the Jan. 6 attempted coup changed everything. We can’t see what has happened as a normal political disagreement; this is a frightening attack on our nation’s democratic norms and the Republican Party must take responsibility and be held accountable.
Republicans reading this are rightfully disappointed in their party; no one is asking them to join the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, but people of integrity and honesty may find better company with Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni as independents.
Stephen Browning is the Morrison County DFL chair.
