To the Editor:
By using the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Minnesota Republican representatives should be expelled from Congress for trying to overthrow a fair election and institute authoritarian rule.
Reps. Fischbach and Hagedorn voted to reject the electoral college and Stauber and Emmer voted to accept. However, Stauber and Emmer joined with the Texas AG to overturn the results. After 60-plus court rejections they clearly had another agenda.
Pew Research in 2019 found 43% of Republicans wanted few checks and balances on Trump. In 2016, it was 16%; a shift to authoritarian rule.
Dr. Fiona Hill, former WH NSC adviser on Russian affairs, stated, “The president was trying to stage a coup and failed.” She also testified at Trump’s impeachment.
The party of personal responsibility is now braying we must not hold anyone responsible to promote unity. They are more concerned about getting kicked off social media than the attack on the capitol.
It’s not the Democratic party’s job to rein in the lunatics on which the GOP has depended on for the last 30 years. The lunatics have taken over.
