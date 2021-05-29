Members of the 107th Maintenance Detachment received their mobilization order during a deployment ceremony Thursday at Camp Ripley.
The unit includes Sergeant Scott Boser, Private First Class Lucas Gossett, Specialist Nouchee Her, Specialist Sou Her, Specialist Alex Juarez, Staff Sergeant Cindy Mack and Staff Sergeant Aaron Pesta.
The seven soldiers from the Minnesota Army National Guard are leaving early next month for a one-year deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. While stationed in Poland, they will provide field maintenance and area support within Europe. This includes, but is not limited to, calibration, repair of general purpose, and selected special purpose test, measurement and diagnostic equipment.
"I feel a great sense of pride when I think about this group of RSG soldiers who make up the Minnesota debt of the 107," said Col. Stephen Burggraff. "I'm proud of your readiness, your professionalism and your technical and tactical proficiency. I'm proud of the service and sacrifices that you're making to step up and answer the call of duty that was put before you. I know without a shadow of doubt that you will accomplish the missions put before you with honor and excellence."
The ceremony included remarks from Burggraff and Capt. Gregory Grunig. Burggraff also presented Pesta with an American flag to fly over the unit's base in Poland. The Brainerd Area of the Minnesota Patriot Guard also presented Pesta with a Patriot Guard flag to take on deployment.
"Deployments can be many things to many people," Grunig said. "I suggest that you take advantage of these opportunities and use it to find it a positive step in your career, your life and your relationships. Do the best you can on the mission, and we all know that you're going to be successful. Of this, I'm confident."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.