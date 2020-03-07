Remodel of 1974 home in Swanville leads to surprise for homeowner

When Contractor Doug Mrozek showed Diane Cornell of Swanville that her stairway had a false slanted ceiling, she was surprised. She, her now deceased husband, Alan, and their children, Keith and Brian, had lived there since 1974 and had no clue. Instead, they simply ducked to avoid hitting their head as they went up and down the stairs.
Cornell recently had a large portion of the second floor of her house remodeled and couldn’t be happier with the results.
“Removing the false slanted ceiling really opened up the stairway. Why anyone would even put it in to begin with, I don’t know,” she said.
One section of the hallway on the second floor was quite narrow as the brick chimney made its way through the roof.
Cornell said although they hadn’t used the chimney since they moved over to heating with natural gas many years before, it had never really occurred to her to remove it. When she learned from Mrozek it was indeed doable, she was thrilled — but also concerned for the safety risk it presented the worker.
“The guy even crawled up and took it down from the top down, brick by brick. It was during winter, there was snow on the roof and the roof is very steep. I was worried about him falling off,” she said.
Removing the chimney not only enabled an easier and a more open access to the other rooms. It also made room for a whole new linen closet.
As the hallway and stairway walls used to feature white paneling, Cornell opted to have it all sheet rocked and painted white. In addition, she had a light tight-woven carpet installed. Cornell said at first she was uncertain whether or not to carpet the stairs, but since the stairs were wooded, steep and not very deep, carpeting made them safer as the wood made it easier to slip.
“I love this new stairway. My son, Keith, and his kids helped me move the furniture and he said, ‘Mom, it’s like walking into a different upstairs,’” she said.
Across the hallway from the linen closet is the bathroom. Although the bathroom had been remodeled before, Cornell said it was time for a change.
Working together with the already existing white and aqua-colored ceramic tile, she had the walls painted in a light color.
The vanity was rebuilt higher and features a rectangle sink with no seam, a widespread faucet and a white marble top. In addition, she had new grouted, waterproof vinyl flooring installed that looks like tile.
Cornell said one of her many favorite features about the bathroom is the widespread faucet. Because it is wider between the neck and the knobs it is so much easier for her to clean, she said.
The higher vanity also makes it easier for her to wash her face as she doesn’t have to bend over as much. What gave her the idea to have the vanity built higher was that it had already had been done in the downstairs bathroom in the early 2000s. As their son, Brian, was paralyzed in a swimming accident, they remodeled their main level to make it handicapped accessible, she said.
The large mirror above the vanity was custom-ordered because of its size and a stainless steel light fixture with six lights.
Although the angles of the hallway near the bedroom runs straight, it remains a mystery to Cornell why the walls in the master bedroom has several different angles. However, it does add character to the room, she said.
“Old houses are interesting,” she said.
Previously, the bedroom had dark paneling which in addition to the slanted ceilings made the room feel even darker and smaller. To make it less confined, Cornell removed the paneling, had it sheet rocked and painted white.
Since the portion of the hallway closest to outside wall near the bedroom was very wide, Cornell asked the contractor to turn part of it into a walk-in closet from her bedroom. A light was also installed along with special shelving for storing shoes and the closet has additional large storage in a concealed crawl space.
To add more warmth and to contrast the white walls, Cornell chose a honey oak wood trim around the window and door frames.
Cornell said she is thankful for the many great ideas the contractor and the others he hired had that made the remodel even greater. One example was when the electrical wiring was being done and the electrician suggested putting wire connectable smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in all of the bedrooms, including the one on the main floor and all the way to the furnace room.
“I thought it was a great idea,” she said.
Looking back at her remodeling experience with Mrozek, Cornell said she was impressed. Not a day went by without something getting done or lined up in time for other contractors he used to come and do their work.
Cornell said she opted for remodeling the second floor for several reasons. One, it was the only portion of the home that had yet not been done. But as she is getting older at the age of 71, the house would be ready to sell if she ever decided to downsize. But until then, she is enjoying it to the fullest.
