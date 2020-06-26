Shoes.
That’s what many lacked. And winter coats. Muskets, ammunition and a cannon, too.
As the nation gathers to celebrate the 244th anniversary of our experiment in self-government, we all should take a moment to think about the Minutemen, the people who came from their fields and stores to throw off dictatorial government, giving those of us who came after one of the greatest gifts that can be bestowed in this mortal world – the liberty to govern ourselves.
I recently finished reading “The British Are Coming,” by Rick Atkinson. He became famous for writing three books on World War II’s military history. His latest effort is the first of three on the American Revolution. This book covers only the period from the start of armed resistance in April 1775 and goes through January 1777. The war would continue for six more years.
Atkinson gives only a page to the Declaration of Independence. He focuses on the military angle, the battles that were fought, the mistakes made by generals, the hardships under which they fought.
Many readers may know about Paul Revere’s ride from Boston to Lexington and Concord, Mass., warning the townsfolk that the British army was on the march. What they may not know is what happened next.
Back then, that was a 20-mile walk. Lexington, Atkinson writes, was more of an execution than a battle. Two British privates were slightly wounded while eight rebels were killed, nine wounded. The British had the numbers, and at Concord carried the day, shooting some Americans in the back as they fled.
Along the way, they plundered and looted private homes. Housewives gathered up family treasures and headed for the woods in advance.
But then, the British marched back to Boston. Repeatedly, the Minutemen set up ambushes. The British lost 15 percent of their force, 73 dead and 200 wounded. The Americans lost 95 men, 49 of them killed.
And so it went. George Washington took command of the Americans. The Continental Congress pledged to provide 10,000 soldiers from each colony. As politicians often do, they talked big but failed to deliver. The troops lacked food, clothing and equipment.
Even so, by December 1775, the war had gone America’s way. Every single colonial governor was forced to either flee to Canada or remove himself to a British warship off shore.
Then, the tide turned. On Dec. 31, 1775, the Americans assaulted the walled city at Quebec. It was a complete disaster. Americans, many of them shoeless, and lacking weapons, fled up the St. Lawrence River valley and then south to Lake Champlain. The army was already beset with a deadly smallpox epidemic. At one point on the retreat, so many disease victims had died, they were thrown into two mass graves, unmarked and unknown.
Worse, upwards of 30% of the colonists remained loyal to the British crown. Neighbor turned on neighbor, father upon son. American troops began deserting. Some questioned Washington’s generalship.
The war became ever more brutal. Nathan Hale reportedly said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country,” shortly before being hung from a tree in New York City as a spy. His body was left dangling for several days as an example to other rebels.
In November 1776, the British overran the Americans at Fort Washington at the north end of Manhattan in New York City. Thousands of Americans were captured, then died on prison ships, starving, filthy and diseased. No Geneva Convention for them.
Washington and his remaining troops barely escaped into New Jersey. The British pursued them to Trenton, then hunkered down for the winter.
Not so Washington. On Christmas night, 1776, he led his bedraggled army across the Delaware River and captured more than 800 Hessians (German mercenaries) in Trenton. Without wasting any time, the rebel army marched to Princeton, 12 miles away, and drove the British out.
Atkinson concluded, “Faith would be needed to sustain these revolutionaries – faith in one another and in the America they imagined could emerge from this strife.”
Today, some Americans seem more intent on recalling lynchings than their own liberty. No question that slavery was the single greatest stain on the founding. However, everyone is flawed. Those who tore down slave-owning Thomas Jefferson’s statue last week forget that he wrote the Declaration of Independence, the document that has inspired mankind’s struggles against global tyranny ever since. Those who defaced the slave-owning Washington’s statue, forget that without his leadership, they would have no United States to tear down. Those who remember only the slave-owning James Madison, forget that he was a key author of the U.S. Constitution, which gave us the legal mechanism to correct the sins of the Founders.
It’s fair to criticize today’s citizenry for failing to live up to the ideals that so many sacrificed so much for, but not to the point of thinking a better form of government can be created if only we can squelch those with whom we disagree. As you celebrate this holiday, remember that self-government was not the way of the world until the United States was formed. Built upon the blood of that raggedy militia, instead of disrespecting this nation, you may want to count the blessings of liberty instead.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.