Relief programs are starting to be approved. The state of Minnesota passed another COVID relief program, Monday. The city of Little Falls EDA offered another grant program for businesses that were affected by the last executive order. There is some hope that the federal government will pass something within the next two weeks.
Wednesday, the Governor lifted some of the restrictions on businesses and the vaccine is starting to be distributed. So there is light at the end of the tunnel!
The state of Minnesota program that the Legislature passed Monday, is $216.8 million and contains three streams of funding.
The first stream of funding will be coming directly from the Minnesota Department of Revenue. They will identify restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, bowling alleys, bars and fitness/recreation centers based on their NAICS codes. Payments will go to these businesses that have experienced at least an overall 30% reduction in sales from quarters two and three of 2019 as compared to quarters two and three of 2020.
These businesses must have a physical presence in Minnesota and be in good standing with the Department of Revenue as of Nov. 1, 2020. What does that mean to be in good standing? It means that they have filed all their sales tax returns, they don’t have to be paid, but they need to be filed. They have until March 15, 2021 to get the funds out, but legislators expect them to get the funds out within a few weeks.
Business payments will be based on the following five tiers:
• Businesses that don’t participate in UI programs (small businesses/sole proprietors) $10,000;
• 0-20 employees, $15,000;
• 21-100 employees, $25,000;
• 101-300 employees, $35,000; and
• Over 300 employees, $45,000.
The second stream of funding ($14 million) will come from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). DEED will identify and provide grants to large convention centers ($5 million for convention centers 1,500 and more, about 10 qualify) and movie theaters ($9 million divided by screen amount) that have experienced declines in sales of 30% or more.
The third stream of funding ($115 million) will go to counties based on a per capita formula with a floor of $256,250. Morrison County will be administering this program.
Counties may provide grants to for-profit and non-profit businesses and can decide the minimum and maximum amounts they give a business.
The business must be in the county and have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State’s Office. Also, they have to be impacted by an executive order related to COVID-19 pandemic, which does not have to be just from the latest executive order. So, counties have the opportunity to provide grants to businesses that received previous state funding/assistance.
The legislation is clear that non-profits, nonprofit arts organizations, museums, fitness centers are eligible for grants. All funds in these programs must be awarded by March 15, 2021.
I will continue to do updates as they come out.
Stay safe!
Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
