To the Editor:
Government COVID-19 economic-aid packages for businesses and citizens are simply delaying tactics to keep America from fully reopening.
These prolong “government by emergency-powers dictatorship,” enabling the present funneling of dictatorial power to giant corporations to continue, the ultimate goal being combined corporate/government rule.
An example I’ve documented is the giant corporate owner of a Minnesota apartment building coercively “asking” tenants who would refuse participating in three weekly COVID-19 tests administered by them door-to-door to quarantine in their apartments for 14 days.
This quarantining also applied to tenants who would violate dictator Governor Tim Walz’ holiday gathering restrictions at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
While killing Minnesota’s “main street” businesses (restaurants, etc.), Walz is an “engine for growth” for endless start-up companies and giant corporations he’s directed receive free-flowing state contracts to do most of the gargantuan state-sponsored COVID-19 testing/tracing/vaccinating — potentially creating a permanent infrastructure for sinister, nonstop testing/tracing/surveillance.
State-contracted companies do all COVID-19 testing in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities, which is immense. They heavily use an antigen test officials admit openly is less accurate — likely overinflating December’s COVID-19 death rate — which was 40% above the U.S. COVID-19 death rate.
