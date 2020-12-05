Morrison County has, on average, about 650 people on probation at any given time. What they did to get there and how they’re having to comply with what the court has ordered widely varies.
Probation is often viewed as “a slap on the wrist” by society at large. Most of the time, there is much more to it than what meets the eye.
Some offenders — whether their crime was a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor or felony — serve jail or prison time and then enter supervised probation upon release. Others are able to spend their entire sentence on probation. The severity of the crime as well as the person’s criminal history can all play a role in how their sentence is carried out, though there are minimum amounts of time they must serve, whether in confinement or on probation.
According to Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, a misdemeanor is punishable by up to 90 days confinement with one year of probation. A gross misdemeanor can carry a one year sentence with two years of probation while felonies carry five years of probation, often times on top of time served.
Barring extenuating circumstances, judges in Minnesota are required to issue a sentence based on the state’s guidelines.
Oftentimes, the prosecuting attorney and defense attorney reach a plea agreement which can lessen the severity of the sentence. For example, if someone is charged with three felonies, the agreement might state the offender will plead guilty to one and a probation sentence in exchange for the other two charges being dropped. Offenders can also plead guilty to a crime less than what the prosecution is asking for, such as a gross misdemeanor rather than felony.
“Probation is basically a hammer hanging over their heads that will cause them to change their behavior,” said Seventh Judicial District Judge Leonard Weiler.
Once someone enters probation, they will be assigned a probation officer. Their role, in part, is to ensure the offender is complying with the conditions of their probation.
Conditions can vary, and often depend on the type of crime. Weiler said, for example, if someone was convicted of DWI or a drug crime, there will be requirements they abstain from alcohol and/or drugs. They may also be required to enter a treatment program. Mental health examinations, going through therapy pertaining to their particular offense and no contact with their victims are also common provisions to which those convicted must adhere.
Conditions are discretionary. Judges use recommendations from the attorneys along with a pre-trial investigation to help determine what the conditions will be for each individual case.
“The recommendations are always evidence-based, and practical,” Weiler said.
Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern said the role of probation officers has changed since she started working in probation in the 1990s. She said rather than being a “secret police” hoping to catch the offender slipping up, probation officers now work as more of a mentor and advocate for their clients to help them become successful members of the community.
The goal of probation is to reduce recidivism — the tendency for a criminal to re-offend.
“We work to reduce recidivism by working with people and helping connect them to the services and resources they need to change their past behavior,” she said.
That said, probation officers do still have a role in public safety. If a client violates their terms or re-offends, it is often their probation officers who bring them back into custody.
“If someone presents a threat, obviously we want to get them removed from society,” Kern said.
The likelihood of recidivism varies depending on the individual, but certain crimes tend to carry lower rates of re-offending. Kern said sex crimes often carry a low recidivism rate of around 1 - 4%, while drug offenders and those arrested for domestic abuse are often more likely to re-offend.
In the five-state region of central Minnesota — which includes Morrison, Cass, Crow Wing, Todd and Wadena counties — the felony-free rate for new felony offenders convicted in 2015 on probation was 97% after six months. The rate was 94% after one year, 84% after two years and 82% after three years.
“The most likely time for someone to violate their probation is in the first three years,” Kern said. “After that it drops off by a lot.”
There are 10 total probation officers in Morrison County. How often they see their client varies depending on the severity of their crime, their risk level to re-offend and their criminal history. Some offenders need to check in as often as once per week, while others it may be just once every couple months.
If someone violates their probation, they are entitled to a hearing, at which time the court can decide whether it’s necessary to execute a prison or jail sentence or impose new conditions.
Kern said it’s important to remember that in order for someone to be found guilty of violating probation, they must be caught and found guilty.
“I’ll get a phone call where someone says, ‘I know this person is doing this and they’re not supposed to,’” she said. “It’s not that easy. We need proof. We appreciate the information and tips, but we need proof that they were in violation.”
Kern said most of the clients Morrison County Corrections work with live in the community, and that her department is working to help them be as healthy and financially stable as any of their neighbors.
“Our goal is to help people become productive members of a community,” Kern said. “That is not only good for our client, but it’s good for the taxpayers. Prison is expensive to taxpayers and it’s expensive to the families who have, in a sense, lost someone they care about. If we can keep them in the community and get them the resources they need to make positive contributions to the community, that is what is best for everyone.”
