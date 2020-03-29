Registered nurse from Randall distances from daughters due to COVID-19

Every day her daughters, Mylee, 12, and Adalee, 10, send her a text message. “Be safe. Wash your hands. Want to see you soon.”
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, registered nurse Kristen Mrozek of Randall has chosen to physically distance herself from her daughters until the threat of getting infected is gone. How long that may be none of them knows.
“It’s really hard. I had them this last weekend and we had many conversations about what the next weeks and months will look like and how important it is to be safe,” she said.
As one of many health care workers on the front lines caring for people who are ill and potentially COVID-19 positive, the risk of getting infected is high. It is a risk she is not willing to take. Not only because Mylee has asthma and is considered high-risk, but also because of how highly transmittable the virus is and how easy it would be for the children to spread it to other family members.
Mrozek said until the threat is gone, the children will be living full-time with their father whom she shares custody and parenting time with.
“They both have a lot of anxiety of being getting infected. They see things on the news about the severe cases. Every day they text me, ‘Be safe. Wash your hands. Want to see you soon.’ That is what my life has become now,” she said.
Her concern about COVID-19 is also not comforted by the fact that there is a national shortage on protective equipment, such as N95 masks, gloves and face shields, for health care workers.
“That is because the general public has purchased those. If they’re following the handwashing and social distancing guidelines, there is no need for them to have that,” she said. “The biggest thing my coworkers and I are frustrated with is the fact that the general public has purchased so much to the point we don’t have them at work. If we get infected, we are at home for at least 14 days and that takes away the providers that would care for you if you were to get sick.”
Mrozek said that because of the shortage the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed its guidelines when it comes to how often a mask can be reused. At this time a common practice among several facilities in Central Minnesota is to reuse a mask about five times before discarding it. Mrozek anticipates that eventually the shortage will become so evident that the mask will only be changed once a day. The mask would essentially be put in a paper bag and taken out when needed.
“The CDC is basically where we’re getting our information from how to protect ourselves, but if you look back to before all of this started (the COVID-19 outbreak), this would have never been recommended (because of the risk of cross-contamination),” she said. “If a patient comes in to be evaluated for symptoms, let’s say a cold, but I have already taken care of an infected patient, there is a possibility the virus may transfer.”
Mrozek encourages people who have hoarded an exuberant amount of soap, hand sanitizer and other products to consider giving them to vulnerable populations, such as elderly.
“There is no sense in hoarding because everything will get restocked,” she said.
She also encourages people to sew masks that fit the CDC’s mask pattern. While the masks won’t protect individuals against the airborne virus COVID-19 or other illnesses, those who show symptoms and wear the mask can protect the people who are around him or her as any droplets from a sneeze or cough remains in the mask. Other items, such as surgical caps and scrubs, are also needed.
“There is an opportunity for people to give back in a lot of ways while they do their social distancing to help health care workers be successful,” she said.
But the biggest level of concern and frustration among health care providers is seeing a lot of people who are not following the guidelines of social distancing. Mrozek said as a health care provider she works 12-hour shifts and as a result, usually only goes grocery shopping or run errands on her days off.
“I don’t see a huge decrease in people being out in the public and who are social distancing, which is incredibly frustrating for health care workers who are risking their health and their families for people who are not following the guidelines,” she said.
People who show symptoms of being ill should remain at home and self-quarantine for 14 days, she said.
“There are no exceptions,” she said.
Mrozek urges people who are not following the guidelines to start taking the threat COVID-19 presents seriously. It affects everybody, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.