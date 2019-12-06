Minnesota Power and the city of Motley joined forces to present the region’s first high-voltage fast-charging electric vehicle charging station, Tuesday.
Mayor Al Yoder, city staff and Minnesota Power representative Paul Helstrom held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new addition to the city.
“It’s been a long project for us. We’ve spent a couple years at it, but it’s finally done,” Yoder said. “The city is hoping that we can be an inspiration to others and that we can stop some of these emissions and see more electric cars coming through our area.”
Motley is currently offering this station free of charge as a way to draw in electric vehicle (EV) drivers. The station is at the corner of Highway 10 and 210, just a short walk from Bricks Travel Center.
EV drivers do have to plan a charge around their day if they’re traveling long distances.
“If I’m here for an hour, what am I going to do? Obviously I’m going to walk into Bricks, sit down for an hour have a meal and plan my day around that,” Helmstrom said.
Helstrom drove about 125 miles from Duluth, to attend the event which meant he would need to recharge for 90 minutes to make the return trip.
He said that most people plug their car in every night and every day they wake up with a full charge, but EV owners may be hesitant to drive longer distances due to the planning needed or lack of charging stations.
“One of the key pieces to electrification of transportation is making sure people feel comfortable driving an EV on a long trip and these charging stations are the key to making that happen. We’re going to see more of these down the road,” Helstrom said.
He noted that changing transport modes from fossil fuels to electric offers more power, quiet driving and zero emissions.
“Electric cars are the way of the future,” he said.
There were two Chevrolet Volts (not to be confused with the Bolt) at the event, one of which was Helstrom’s company car. The second Volt belonged to Motley Clerk Treasurer Lacey Smieja, who purchased her EV in September.
“It’s actually roomier inside than I expected,” she said. “I have a 4-month-old and a 5-year-old so I was worried about car seats, but we all fit. It’s actually pretty cool. I was pretty hesitant to go electric and we still have a regular car as well, so I think that for right now it’s key because charging stations aren’t everywhere.”
Smieja said she only charges the EV at her home, but her husband uses various charging stations, including one at his place of employment.
“We just plug it in before we go to bed and it’s ready the next day. It’s fully charged,” Smieja said.
Helstrom said the cars are rated for 230 miles of range if fully charged. However, when it’s cold, he gets about 150 miles of range. The cars are equipped with mile and charge indicators so owners know when they’ll need to charge in advance.
To charge, drivers simply swipe a key FOB on the screen of the charging station, wait for authorization and then plug it in.
The cars can be connected to any outlet, but a higher voltage will charge the EV more quickly. Helstrom explained that there are three levels of voltage. Level one is a 120 volt household outlet, which would only trickle charge about three to five miles of range every hour.
“Then you have level two, a 240 volt circuit,” Helstrom said. This could be an outlet for large appliances like a dryer, and would charge 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Finally, a level three phase is a high power source with 480 volts that would give about 80 miles of charge in just 30 minutes.
The station has level two and level three charging ports as well as a solar panel to provide some renewable energy and reduce power costs.
“The solar panel has about 3 1/2 kilowatts of power and it’s sunny, so it’s directly powering the vehicle at the moment,” Helstrom said. “About 10% of the power comes directly from the solar panel.”
The station, funded by Minnesota Power and owned by the City of Motley, is also connected to the power grid, which supplies the bulk of the power.
“I think it’ll be used a few times a week by people who are passing by and know about it," Helstrom said. “But I think over the years you’ll see an increase and maybe at some point we’ll need more of these installed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.