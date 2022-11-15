Recycling in city of Little Falls heavily contaminated

While the majority of residents in Little Falls follow by the guidelines regarding what items are accepted for recycling in the bin provided by Bob LeMieur Rolloffs, Refuse and Recycling, there are several residents who include items that are not allowed. Unless corrected, it could prove to be costly to residents.
Recycling in Little Falls has become very popular since Bob LeMieur Roll Offs, Refuse and Recycling started offering it. It not only gives residents more room in their regular garbage bins, but also benefits the environment. However, as of late, said Linda LeMieur with the Bob LeMieur Roll Offs, Refuse and Recycling, at Monday’s Little Falls City Council meeting, the loads have been heavily contaminated.
Several photos of various recycling bins were presented to the Council. Some of the items that had been discarded included animal feces, oil and oil filters, cooking oil, pots and pans, Crock-Pots, Tupperware, lawn chairs, flower pots, buckets, Rubbermaid totes, styrofoam, 2-by-4 lumber, non-recyclable plastic, yard waste, golf clubs, rubber hoses, metal pipes and more. Some residents, LeMieur said, use the recycling bin as a second household garbage bin.
“My wife was telling me about some of this stuff. She has clients that work, they sort it out and the stuff they’re finding there, you’re actually putting some people at risk. They’re finding needles, they’re finding all sorts of weird things in there and somebody has to sort that and some of the things are piercing your gloves, so it’s good to get that out to the public, too. It’s a safety issue,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak.
LeMieur presented a copy of the letter of complaint the sanitation company received from Todd County Solid Waste in Browerville, which is where the collected recycled material is transported to.
The letter encouraged Bob LeMieur Roll Offs, Refuse and Recycling, along with other sanitation companies that are facing the same issue, to educate customers about the proper way to use recycling containers and/or dumpsters.
LeMieur said the recycling bin is only to be used for recyclable items that are accepted. Plastic containers have to be numbered 1, 2 or 5, must be clean and with the caps and rings removed. Under no circumstances are motor oil jugs, styrofoam, other plastics or plastic bags, such as grocery, salt and pet food, to be included, according to the list of recycling requirement at the website of Bob LeMieur Roll Offs, Refuse and Recycling.
Glass is accepted. However, only glass that pertains to food, beverages and containers is permitted. Other forms of glass, such as window glass, ceramic, porcelain, mirrors or light bulbs are not allowed. No broken glass is accepted either, according to the list.
While tin and aluminum items, such as tin food cans and aluminum food cans that are clean are accepted, aluminum foil containers are a no-no, as written on the list.
Cardboard that is not waxed is accepted, but must be broken down. It’s the same with pop, cereal and cake boxes, but residents are reminded to remove the plastic from inside the box before the item is discarded in the recycling bin. Styrofoam is listed once more on the not accepted list.
According to the list of recycling requirements, paper, such as magazines and newspapers, office paper, phone books, computer paper and junk mail can be discarded in the recycling bin. Those who are discarding shredded paper are asked to place it in a paper bag and then tape or staple the bag shut, according to the list.
The letter from Todd County Solid Waste also encouraged the company to educate its customers as to what happens to the material that is brought to the recycling facility.
“A conveyor belt is used to move the material into a processing area where any items that can’t be recycled are removed and then sorted manually by workers,” the letter said.
One of the biggest concerns, LeMieur said, is that unless people stop placing items that are not accepted for recycling in the recycling bin, Todd County Solid Waste may eventually not accept any recycled material from the residents in Little Falls. Should that happen, LeMieur said, the recycled material then will have to be brought to another location.
“If Todd County quits taking, the next choice is like Big Lake or Becker for four times the price of what these guys charge,” LeMieur said.
LeMieur’s advice to residents who are unsure of whether an item is recyclable or not, is to not place it in the recycling bin, if they’re in doubt.
Little Falls City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard from a man during the work session, who said he represented his sons, who own property at 204 Seventh Street SE and that the property was left with no water as a result of gravel plugging the water pipe as a result of ongoing street construction. Because of this, the man asked the city to cover the cost of repairing the issue and unless the city was willing to work with them, that they’d consider filing a lawsuit against the city;
• Approved a $9,900 training grant from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education for the Little Falls Fire Department. Since the fire department falls within the boundaries of Sourcewell’s Region 5, the department will also be awarded $190 per firefighter in training reimbursements;
• Accepted a $6,250 Community Fund Match Grant from Sourcewell to support expenses associated with facilitation fees regarding the merger between Visit Little Falls and the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce;
• Ratified and confirmed the purchase and installation of Cablecast Configurable 2 Channel Video Service and related equipment from Z systems at a cost of $10,490.28 for Little Falls Community Access TV, to be charged to the Cable TV Fund;
• Awarded the quotation of $31,462.26 from John Deere through Midwest Machinery Company for four pieces of equipment used at the golf course with a greensmower, fairway mower and a turf roller. The Council also authorized the lease of the new equipment for a total annual lease payments of $31,462.26 to be charged to the Golf Equipment Fund;
• Awarded the quotation of a sewer camera from Core and Main in Waite Park at a cost of $7,142 for engineering, to be charged to the Equipment Fund;
• Awarded Bolton and Menk to assist the city with the Transportation Alternatives Grant to improve the railroad crossings on Fourth Street Northeast and First Street Northeast at an estimated cost of $7,000 to $9,000. The crossings at both intersections are in poor condition and unsafe for those walking and biking; and
• Approved changing the job descriptions and moving the golf course positions of clubhouse supervisor and head groundskeeper from seasonal positions to part-time year round with no proposed changes to the pay grades or steps.
The Council’s next meeting is Monday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
