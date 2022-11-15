Recycling in city of Little Falls heavily contaminated

While the majority of residents in Little Falls follow by the guidelines regarding what items are accepted for recycling in the bin provided by Bob LeMieur Rolloffs, Refuse and Recycling, there are several residents who include items that are not allowed. Unless corrected, it could prove to be costly to residents.

    Recycling in Little Falls has become very popular since Bob LeMieur Roll Offs, Refuse and Recycling started offering it. It not only gives residents more room in their regular garbage bins, but also benefits the environment. However, as of late, said Linda LeMieur with the Bob LeMieur Roll Offs, Refuse and Recycling, at Monday’s Little Falls City Council meeting, the loads have been heavily contaminated.

    Several photos of various recycling bins were presented to the Council. Some of the items that had been discarded included animal feces, oil and oil filters, cooking oil, pots and pans, Crock-Pots, Tupperware, lawn chairs, flower pots, buckets, Rubbermaid totes, styrofoam, 2-by-4 lumber, non-recyclable plastic, yard waste, golf clubs, rubber hoses, metal pipes and more. Some residents, LeMieur said, use the recycling bin as a second household garbage bin.

