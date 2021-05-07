The decision to appoint Jenny Sanders as interim county recorder upon the retirement of current recorder Eileen Holtberg was an easy one for the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.
How the position will be decided going forward and how it will be compensated were a bit more complicated.
Ultimately, the Board voted 3-2 against holding a public hearing regarding whether or not the recorder position — which is currently elected — should be appointed by the County Board. Commissioners Jeffrey Jelinski and Mike Wilson voted in favor of a public hearing, while Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Greg Blaine were against the motion.
“I’m going to be voting against this resolution because I feel the position should remain elected by the people,” LeMieur said, during a brief discussion.
“In my opinion, we talk about saving money every time somebody asks for an appointment here for hiring somebody,” Wilson said. “I think this is one of the areas that we have the opportunity to do that, but we also have the opportunity to let the public decide, or at least talk to us, about the fact — do they want this elected or do they want it to be appointed? I’d like to see a public hearing to see what the public wants to do on this subject.”
The Board was in agreement that Sanders, currently the chief deputy in the Recorder’s Office, was the obvious choice for the interim role after Holtberg’s retirement on May 14. That was a decision that had to be made whether the position remained elected or transitioned to being appointed. But, with more than 19 months remaining until the next elected recorder term begins in January 2023, how the department would be structured and how the interim position would be compensated brought forth much more lively debate.
At an April 27 planning session, County Administrator Deb Gruber suggested — after examining similar positions within the organization and receiving advice from an outside consultant — that the recorder position be brought in line with a Grade 28 spot on the county’s classification and compensation scale.
A Grade 28, non-elected job pays between $57,783 - $76,044. The matrix is used only for non-elected employees, and the County Board has final say in what elected officials are paid. That said, the system is used as a basis for comparison when determining the salary of elected officials.
Holtberg’s pay was in line with a Grade 32 position for a non-elected official, between $70,304 - $92,498.
“The whole topic of cost savings keeps coming up over and over,” Sanders told the Board during a discussion about the department’s structure. “I would just like to say, Eileen was given a Grade 32 when Bunny (Johnston) left. Now, all of a sudden, that grade is going to be dropped down to 28. It’s not noted in here about those cost savings at all. Where is that money going?”
Gruber explained how the classification and compensation scale works. She said every position within the organization is evaluated based on nine standards. When a new job description is developed or one is modified, it is determined how the duties of that position fits in the matrix.
The position was examined because of the possibility that it would move to being appointed, in which case the county recorder would not be elected and therefore would be paid according to the scale. Gruber stressed that it was not reflective of job performance or service to the county.
“When applying that — not only looked at by myself, but also our consultant that kind of does a cross-check of those positions — if hired and if identified and if recommended through our process that we use as we recommend other positions, it would fall in line with a Grade 28,” Gruber said.
She also reminded the Board that it was ultimately up to them. Different boards have had different methods of determining the pay of elected officials in the past, she added, but the scale was one tool it could use for comparison.
Blaine said, for a number of reasons, he was not in favor of scaling the pay back from a Grade 32 to a Grade 28.
“I’m having a hard time trying to figure out how we can take that position and say that when this person is in the position it’s graded this way and when another person comes and takes the position, now it should be graded differently,” he said. “What changed in the work that would justify saying that this position is worth less now simply because there’s been a change of the individual who sits in that chair? That’s the part of that pay equity, and it goes to fairness and it goes to the message that we send to the rest of the employees in the county.”
Wilson, on the other hand, was in favor of moving the position to a Grade 28. This was the case, he said, because he trusted the advice from Gruber and the county’s outside consultant. With the position as interim recorder being appointed, he felt it was more appropriate to keep it in line with the county’s classifications for non-elected employees.
“I’m not gonna raise anything without some discussion on why we would, why we wouldn’t, how it compares, because I can’t answer that question myself,” Wilson said. “I know the decisions that we make hold, so I think that needs a little further discussion than just say, ‘Let’s do this.’”
In response to Blaine’s question of fairness, he also mentioned the fact that, if the position is rated at a 32 when it falls more in line with a 28, would that not look equitable in the eyes of other employees. He said he sits on another board which focuses on pay equity and the process used by Gruber was the same sort of evaluation to which he is accustomed.
Blaine said he didn’t think that would be the case that other employees would see it as unfair because, in essence, nothing would be changing. Instead, he worried it would send “a serious message” about what could happen when a vacancy occurs.
He also brought up a fact which came to light during the April 27 planning session. During Holtberg’s tenure, a position was actually eliminated within the County Recorder’s Office. He said that meant the department had already been saving money for the county, in that regard.
“Where I was going with that was just in response to the question posed by Miss Sanders,” Blaine said. “And I believe she deserves an answer. How (can) the position be rated at 32 for one person and then change to 28 when we’ve just been told multiple times that the work is the same, the responsibilities are the same, nothing’s changed in that office?”
LeMieur said he was inclined to agree with Blaine.
“I know when I brought this up before with the other elected officials, it was very gracefully but sternly told to me that if we don’t give them the same benefits as regular employees that there exists the statutory salary appeal, and we don’t want to go down that road,” he said.
“I believe that what (Gruber) came up with, she feels is fair,” Wilson said, shortly before it was brought to a vote. “I don’t know why I would sit here and question that today when we’re ready to vote on it. I think that we did due diligence in looking at the process that we go through. If you guys just want to give the wages out, just do it, I guess.”
The original motion on the floor was to hire Sanders at the Grade 28 level. It failed, with Wilson and Jelinski in favor and LeMieur, Winscher and Blaine against.
Blaine then made a motion to hire Sanders at a Grade 32, Step 1 salary. Gruber said the difference would be $32.50 per hour at Grade 32 rather than $24.59 per hour at Grade 28 — roughly $16,500 per year.
Blaine’s measure passed, with LeMieur and Winscher joining him in favor while Wilson and Jelinski were against it.
Sanders will have the interim tag on her title of County Recorder until after the November 2022 general election. At that point, she’ll be able to run for the office in its traditional, elected capacity. If she wins that race, she will then have the statutory ability to appoint a chief deputy in the department.
“This, for me, was one of those ones where I wasn’t willing to look at somehow selling the right to vote by the people of the county for some cost savings in one department,” Blaine said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Morrison County;
• Heard a report on Hands of Hope, which advocates, educates and promotes societal change for those affected by crime and abuse;
• Accepted a $100,000 grant for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office from the Institute for Intergovernmental Research via the U.S. Department of Justice for a comprehensive and secure drug disposal program;
• Accepted a $22,000 grant for the Sentenced to Serve program for the Morrison County Jail;
• Approved a request from Social Services Director Brad Vold to replace social work and case aide positions that have become vacant, as well as hiring a temporary child protection assessment worker to fill in for an employee who is going out on family medical leave;
• Approved a new establishment license for Hardy’s Lake in the Woods RV Resort, contingent upon final state plumbing inspection and the Minnesota Department of Health pool opening inspection;
• Approved a seasonal establishment renewal license for Dairy Treat in Little Falls and a new owner of establishment license to Sherry Lee Ramsey of Patriot’s Cafe, formerly Kip’s Cafe, in Swanville;
• Approved an initial cost of $2,857 for Tango software, which will enable secure text messaging capability to county employees;
• Reviewed and approved the 2020 County feedlot officer annual report;
• Entered into an agreement with the Fish Trap Lake Owners Association to provide aquatic invasive species funds for the purchase of a waterless cleaning station;
• Approved a request from Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson to temporarily increase a 30-hour-per-week, part-time employee in the Department of Motor Vehicles to full-time for the remainder of 2021;
• Approved a request for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz to hold a raffle and bingo at the parish hall on Nov. 7 and March 6, 2022;
• Approved the 2021 annual solid waste hauler license for Doucette’s Landscaping and Contracting, Inc.; and
• Entered into a closed session for an annual performance review for County Administrator Deb Gruber.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
