Record’s board game offers true local touch

This year, the Morrison County Record developed and created the LittleFallsOpoly game. While people in the community may have seen a similar board game sold at Walmart, Record Sales Director Tena Wensman said this game actually has a local touch. and any revenue made from it will actually stay in the community.
The idea to create a board game tailored to Little Falls came from a board game Wensman and others created for the Dairyland Peach in Sauk Centre, another paper owned by the Record’s parent company, Adams Publishing Group. Wensman manages the Dairyland Peach, as well.
“The whole idea was to design a high class game that would be a long-lasting keepsake that highlighted the businesses within the town,” she said.
Comparing the board game to the one that has been sold at box stores and other businesses, Wensman said it is to her understanding that the company that made the game has been doing so with different towns all across the U.S., without visiting the towns, learning what businesses many residents consider a staple in the community and getting permission from the businesses or organizations themselves,. The Record and the Dairyland Peach did all of that.
The businesses that are featured in the Record’s LittleFallsOpoly game sponsored the board game and made it possible. There are 34 board sponsors, which include:
• Allison White Insurance;
• A.T. The Black & White;
• Auto Value;
• Baby’s on Broadway;
• Beer Belly’s;
• Brandl Motors — new and used vehicles;
• Brandl Motors Service;
• Central MN Electric;
• Country Inn & Suites;
• Edward Jones;
• Fallsnet;
• First United Church;
• Fresh Hair Professionals;
• Hilmerson Collision Center, Inc.;
• Johnny C’s Sports Bar;
• Keller Williams Realty Professionals;
• Lin Furniture;
• Lindy Scoop;
• Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce;
• Little Falls Country Club;
• Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau (now Visit Little Falls);
• Marshik Insurance;
• Melgram Jewelers;
• Papa Murphy’s;
• Petersen Body Shop;
• Pine Country Bank;
• Morrison County Record;
• Shooting Sports;
• Shoppes of Little Falls;
• State Farm Insurance Lori Kush;
• Thrive Properties;
• West Side Liquor;
• West Side Recreation; and
• Wiczek’s Floors & More.
Businesses also had a chance to advertise their business in four different ways.
• Hardware Hank (bank tray sponsor);
• MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union (money sponsor);
• Rudolph Auto Solutions (destiny card sponsor); and
• Kamp Gerbi and Associates (fate card sponsor).
What gives the Record’s board game an even more local touch are the eight photos that are displayed on the outside of the box.
Wensman said she reached out to the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce, Visit Little Falls and the Minnesota Historical Society to determine what Little Falls is most known for. The eight photos highlight the Cass Gilbert Depot, the Linden Hill mansions, a cougar from Pine Grove Zoo, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Maple Island Park, the Little Falls Dam, the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair and the clock tower at the Morrison County Courthouse.
“All of the cover photos were used with permission, too,” Wensman said.
The Record’s board game is a limited edition. With only 800 games produced, Wensman encourages people to get theirs.
The game is sold for $29.99 each plus tax at the Morrison County Record office, Little Falls Hardware Hank, Shooting Sports, Shoppes of Little Falls, Papa Murphy’s, Baby’s on Broadway and at Hilmerson Collision, all located in Little Falls.
Recently, Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers and Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen had the opportunity to take a closer look at the Record’s board game.
“It’s a popular game. I can’t imagine a business in town not buying one to start with and then for family members,” Zylka said.
Although it has been many years since Zylka played that kind of board game, it brings back memories of his childhood when he played it with his siblings.
“This game just has a nice local home feel to it,” Seelen said.
In many ways, the board game is a reminder to all three how the community has really worked together to support one another. Not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but during the major road construction that redirected traffic from downtown Little Falls for several months.
“To me, this board game shows that. It’s a good indicator of how they helped each other,” Zylka said.
Looking at the game, Seelen said it is also a good reminder to people of many of the local businesses as well as to support them.
The game contains six tokens that represent the community one way or another — a bicycle for the many trails, a locomotive for the railroad that runs through the city, a coffee mug for the many cafes and coffee drinking get togethers, a bull for the farming community, a bag of golf clubs for the local golf course and a newspaper, which represents the Morrison County Record, that is not only an advertising outlet for many businesses, but informs the community of a variety of news, from school board and council meetings, courts and crimes, upcoming events, features about local people and more.
“It’s really neat and I think to me, it says a lot about the Record too, because I think the Record really helps hold this community together. It’s a staple for the news in our community and what’s going on,” Zylka said.
One thing Seelen really likes about the Record is that while it is available online, the Record hasn’t moved to only publish news digitally, but still offers a paper copy.
“There are a lot of older people in this community that may not have online access or prefer to read the actual paper,” he said.
Another thing Seelen likes about the board game is that it is a critical thinking game, which allows players ponder their moves, use their math skills and more — while having fun.
Since the Record’s LittleFallsOpoly was first released, Wensman said many who have played it were surprised that it didn’t take a long time to play.
“Most of us who played the original game remember it used to take a long time to finish, sometimes even several days, so you had to either leave it out or shuffle it under the bed,” she said.
Wensman said the reason it doesn’t take as long to play as the original board game is because the Record also developed a shorter version, which only takes players about one hour to finish.
Instead of hotels and houses, the board game features inns and cottages, which can be purchased to be placed on a property the player owns.
Once a player lands on one of the fate or destiny spaces, the player draws the corresponding card and follows the instructions on it. Each card is specified to a local business, such as “Oh no! You hit a deer! Go to Hilmerson Collision. Pay $150 deductible.”
The board game also includes a pair of dice and easy-to-understand instructions on how to play the game.
As the Record’s LittleFallsOpoly makes a great Christmas present, Schirmers, Seelen and Zylka said they each plan to buy the game to give away. To whom, remains a secret until Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.