INSTANT POT MINESTRONE SOUP
- 1 small onion, about 1/3 cup, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium carrot, about 1 cup, chopped
- 1 large celery stalk, about 1 cup, chopped
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 can (32 oz.) diced tomatoes
- 3 Tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 carton (32 oz.), about 4 cups, low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1/2 cup dry uncooked small shell pasta
- 1 medium zucchini, around 2/3 cups, sliced into halves or quarters
- 1/2 cup canned or cooked red kidney beans, draine and rinsed
- 1/2 cup canned or cooked cannellini beans (or Great Northern), drained and rinsed
- 1-2 cups fresh baby spinach or kale, chopped,
- 1/2-1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- Water, add only to cover vegetables
- Shredded or grated Parmesan cheese, for serving
- Fresh parsley, finely chopped, for garnish
Press the saute button on the Instant Pot and allow to heat up for 2 minutes. Add olive oil and saute onions and garlic for about 3 minutes or until fragrant. Add the carrots, celery, basil, oregano, thyme, tomatoes, tomato paste, bay leaf, vegetable broth, water and dry pasta. Press cancel, then close the lid. Press the manual pressure cook button and set on high for 2 minutes. Turn the valve to sealing. After the soup has finished cooking for the 2 minutes and the Instant Pot beeps, do a quick release by turning the valve to venting to release the pressure. Once the pressure is released, open the lid and add zucchini, kidney beans and cannelini beans. Press the saute button and cook for another 5 to 6 minutes or until the pasta and beans are tender and cooked. Stir in spinach or kale and allow to sit until wilted, about 1 minute. Add more water as needed if a thinner soup is preferred. Season with salt and black pepper as needed and stir in balsamic vinegar. Top with Parmesan cheese and garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve with warm bread. Makes 8 servings.
CHOCOLATE PANCAKES
- 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 1/4 cups buttermilk
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 3 Tablespoons cooking oil
In a large bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda and salt. In medium bowl, use a fork to combine buttermilk, egg and oil. Add buttermilk mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Cook over medium-low heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until pancakes are golden brown, turning to second side when pancakes have bubbly surfaces and edges are slightly dry. Serve warm. Makes 16 pancakes.
GRILLED SHRIMP KABOBS
- 1 pound fresh or frozen large shrimp in shells
- 1 medium green and/or red sweet pepper, cut into 16 pieces
- 1/4 of a medium fresh pineapple, cut into chunks
- 4 green onions, cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup bottled low-carb barbecue sauce
Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Alternately thread shrimp, sweet pepper, pineapple and green onion onto eight 10- to 12-inch-long metal skewers. For a charcoal grill, place kabobs on the greased grill rack directly over medium coals. Grill, uncovered, for 6 to 10 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning kabobs and brushing with barbecue sauce once halfway through grilling. For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place kabobs on greased grill rack over heat. Cover; grill as above. Makes 4 servings.
HOME RUN GARLIC ROLLS
- 1 (16 oz.) loaf frozen white or whole wheat bread dough, thawed
- 1 Tablespoon butter, melted
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Lightly grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan; set aside. Shape dough into 24 balls. Place balls in the prepared pan. Cover; let rise in a warm place until nearly double (1 1/2 to 2 hours). Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, stir together melted butter and garlic. Brush top of rolls with butter mixture; sprinkle rolls with cheese. Bake rolls for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Remove rolls from pan and cool slightly on wire rack. Serve warm. Makes 24 rolls.
FRESH BERRY VANILLA ICE CREAM
- 1 pint fresh blackberries (or other berries)
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 quart premium vanilla ice cream, softened slightly
Combine the blackberries, sugar and lemon juice in a nonreactive bowl. Let the berries macerate, covered, at room temperature until the juices have run, about 1 hour. Gently mash the berries with a spoon. Place the softened ice cream in a large bowl and fold in the berry mixture or drizzle it on top of the individual servings. Makes 8 servings.
