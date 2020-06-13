EGGS BENEDICT
- 8 slices Canadian bacon
- 4 English muffins, split and toasted
- 8 large eggs
- Hollandaise sauce
Prepare Hollandaise sauce; keep warm. In jelly roll pan, arrange toasted muffins and top each with slice of bacon; keep warm. To poach eggs, heat 1 1/2-inch water to boiling in 12-inch skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low. Break 1 egg into small cup; holding cup close to surface of water, slip into simmering water. Repeat with remaining eggs. Cook until egg whites have set and egg yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3-5 minutes. Place pan with muffins next to poaching eggs. With slotted spoon carefully remove eggs, one at a time, from water and very briefly drain in spoon on paper towels. Set 1 egg on top of each slice of bacon. Spoon Hollandaise over and serve hot. Makes 8 servings.
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup butter (not margarine), cut into 8 pieces
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
In heavy 1-quart saucepan whisk with wire whisk egg yolks, water and juice until well blended. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with wooden spoon or heat-safe rubber spatula, until mixture just begins to bubble at edge, 6-8 minutes. Reduce heat to low. With whisk, whisk in butter one piece at a time, until each addition is incorporated and sauce has thickened. Remove from heat and stir in salt. Strain through sieve if desired.
GRIDDLE CAKES
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/4 cups buttermilk or 1 cup plain yogurt plus 1 cup milk
- 3 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- Vegetable oil for pan
In large bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add buttermilk (or yogurt), melted butter and egg; stir just until flour is moistened. Heat griddle or 12-inch skillet over medium heat until drop of water sizzles; brush lightly with oil. Pour batter by scant 1/2 cup onto hot griddle, making a few pancakes at a time. Cook until tops are bubbly, some bubbles burst and edges look dry, about 2 minutes. With wide spatula turn pancakes and cook until underside is golden. Transfer to platter, keep warm in 200° oven. Repeat with remaining batter, brushing griddle with more oil if necessary.
BARBECUE SAUCE
- 2 cups Ketchup
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tablespoons light (mild) molasses
- 2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 1 cup apple cider or juice
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons yellow mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
In 4-quart saucepan, combine ingredients. Heat to boiling; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens slightly, about 30 minutes.
BUTTER BEANS WITH BACON
- 4 slices bacon
- 1 (10 oz.) package baby lima beans
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup water
In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until browned. With slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towels to drain; crumble. Discard all but 1 Tablespoon bacon drippings from skillet. To drippings in skillet, add frozen lima beans, celery, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Add water to skillet; heat to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Spoon bean mixture into serving bowl; sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Makes 4 servings.
BANANA BROWN BETTY
- 8 slices firm white bread, torn into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 6 ripe bananas, cut into 1/4-inch slices (4 cups)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 6 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
In jelly roll pan, bake bread pieces, tossing several times, until very lightly toasted, 12-15 minutes. In medium bowl, combine melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Add toasted bread pieces; gently toss until evenly moistened. In large bowl, combine bananas, brown sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, ginger and remaining cinnamon; toss to coat. Spoon 1/2 cup bread pieces into lightly greased shallow 2-quart baking dish. Top with half of banana mixture, then 1 cup bread pieces. Spoon remaining banana mixture on top; sprinkle with remaining bread pieces, leaving 1-inch border. Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes at 400°. Remove foil and bake until bananas are tender and top is brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on wire rack 10 minutes to serve warm. Makes 8 servings (Recipes from Great Home Cooking by Good Housekeeping).
