HOMEMADE BREAD
1 small can evaporated milk
1 Tablespoon salt
1 cup water
1/2 cup warm water
1/3 stick margarine or butter
2 packages yeast
5 Tablespoons sugar, heaping
7 cups flour
Scald milk and water together; add margarine, sugar and salt. Let milk mixture become luke warm. Dissolve yeast in mixture; stirring until smooth. Sift approximately 6 cups flour into mixture. Use the 7th cup of flour on board on which to knead dough. Knead until smooth. Grease large bowl; butter dough and place in bowl. Let rise for 1 1/2 - 2 hours until doubled in size. Knead dough for second time about 15 minutes, then divide into 4 parts and place in small greased baking pans. Let rise again for 1 1/2 hours. Bake in preheated 350° oven for 45 minutes. Makes 4 small loaves.
BAKED HAM & CORN CASSEROLE
3 Tablespoons butter
1 can whole corn or 1 package frozen corn
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup green pepper, chopped
2 cups cooked ham, cubed
1/2 cup (or more) grated cheese
3 Tablespoons flour
1 1/2 cups milk
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Bread crumbs
Make a white sauce of butter, flour and milk. Add mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Add corn, onion, green pepper and ham. Pour into a 2-quart casserole. Top with bread crumbs and cheese. Bake at 375° for 25 minutes. Serves 6.
TROPICAL STYLE BAKED BANANAS
4 Tablespoons butter
6 firm medium sized bananas
1/2 cup sugar
1 lemon
Place 3 Tablespoons butter in heavy skillet. Add bananas 2 or 3 at a time and brown. Lift gently with spatula and place side-by-side in shallow baking dish. Sprinkle with sugar and squeeze lemon juice over all. Dot with remaining butter and bake in 325° - 350° oven until bananas are tender and syrup thickens, about 30 minutes.
CHINESE SWEET & SOUR PORK
1 pound raw lean, cut in 1-inch chunks
2 green peppers, in 1/4-inch slivers
2 Tablespoons cornstarch in 1/2 cup water
1 small can pineapple chunks
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup water
1 cup vinegar (cider or wine)
Score all sides of pork with a very sharp knife. Coat with mixture of egg and cornstarch in water. Deep-fat fry until light brown. In sauce pan, bring to boil the sugar, vinegar, salt and 1/2 cup water. Add green peppers and boil 1 minute. Stir in cornstarch mixture and simmer 2 minutes until thickened and translucent. Add drained pineapple chunks with pork. Stir until heated. Serve with hot rice on the side. Individual servings may use soy sauce to taste.
COFFEE-SPICE CAKE
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
2 egg yolks, well beaten
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon mace or nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/3 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup cool strong coffee
2 eggs whites, stiffly beaten
Cream butter, add sugar and egg yolks. Mix and sift flour, baking powder and spices. Add alternately with milk. Beat until smooth. Add vanilla. Fold in egg whites. Bake at 375° for 25 - 30 minutes.
CARAMEL FROSTING
1 1/4 cups sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 Tablespoons butter
1 cup evaporated milk
Blend milk and sugar. Add butter. Cook to soft ball stage. Cool. Add vanilla. Beat until thick enough to stay on cake.
