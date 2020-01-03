Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.