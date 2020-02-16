FUNNEL CAKES
- 2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 1/3 cups milk
- 2 eggs slightly beaten
- vegetable oil
- sifted powdered sugar
Combine flour, sugar, milk and eggs in bowl, beating until smooth. Heat 1/4-inch oil to 375° in skillet. Cover bottom opening of a funnel (3/8-inch opening works best) with finger. Pour 1/4 cup batter into funnel. Hold funnel over skillet. Remove finger from funnel end to release batter into hot oil. Move funnel in a slow, circular motion to form into a spiral. Fry each funnel cake 1 minute or until edges are golden brown; turn and fry until golden. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining batter. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired; serve warm. You can also add a dash of cinnamon or drizzle with syrup. Makes one dozen 5-inch cakes.
PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE
- 1 (18.25 oz.) spice cake mix
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 (7-7 1/2 oz.) jar marshmallow cream
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup maple extract
Beat cake mix, pumpkin puree, eggs and water in large bowl with mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Divide batter between two 8-inch round baking pans coated with nonstick cooking spray and lined with waxed paper on bottoms and sprayed. Bake 30 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Invert, remove pans, peel off paper and cool completely. To make frosting, beat butter in large bowl on medium speed until creamy. Beat in marshmallow cream until blended, then beat in sugar and extracts. Increase speed to high and beat about 3 minutes or until fluffy. Place a cake layer, top side up, on a serving platter. Spread with 1/2 cup frosting. Place remaining cake layer, top side up, on top. Frost sides and top with remaining frosting. Store, loosely covered, in refrigerator up to 2 days. Let come to room temperature before serving (from Woman’s Day).
TRIPLE-CHOCOLATE NUT COOKIES
- 4 oz. semisweet chocolate
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3/4 cups granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups chopped toasted walnuts or pecans
Melt semisweet chocolate in microwave for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until smooth when stirred. Cream butter, gradually adding sugars. Beat in eggs one at a time, then the vanilla. Fold in melted chocolate. Sift flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt; stir into creamed ingredients. Fold in nuts and chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate dough for 20 minutes. Roll dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on greased cookie sheets. Baked in preheated 350° oven for 15 minutes. Cook briefly on sheets, then transfer cookies to rack to cool. Makes about 3 dozen (from Old Farmer’s Almanac).
PISTACHIO PRALINE BARS
- Vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 cups (10 oz.) shelled raw pistachios, finely chopped
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
Lightly coat 13-by-9-inch rimmed baking sheet with oil. Line with parchment, allow 2-inch to hang over long sides. Bring sugar and water to boil in small saucepan over medium-high heat, tilting pan to swirl and washing down sides with wet pastry brush to prevent crystals from forming. Boil, without stirring, until mixture turns medium amber, 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in pistachios and salt. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet and quickly spread evenly with spatula. Let cool until just set but still soft, about 2 minutes. Using parchment as handles, transfer to cutting board. Immediately cut into bars using serrated knife lightly coated with oil. Let cool completely. Bars can be stored in airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
