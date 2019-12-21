PUMPKIN CHIFFON PIE
1 1/2 Tablespoons Knox gelatin
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/4 teaspoon cloves
3 egg yolks
2/3 cup canned pumpkin
3/4 cup milk
3 egg whites
3 Tablespoons granulated sugar
1 Baked 8 or 9-inch pastry shell
In top of double boiler mix gelatin, brown sugar, salt and spices. Add pumpkin, egg yolks and milk. Heat to boiling over water, stirring until it starts to thicken. Remove and cool thoroughly. Beat egg whites in small bowl. Add granulated sugar gradually, beating for 1 minute or until stiff peaks form. Add beaten egg whites to cooled pumpkin mixture and mix with beater to blend thoroughly, at least 1 minute. Pour into baked shell and cool. Serve plain or with whipped cream.
CHERRY CRESCENTS
2 cups all-purpose
1 cup cold butter or margarine
1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
1 (21 oz.) can cherry filling
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Confectioners’ sugar
In bowl combine flour and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine egg yolk and sour cream; add to crumb mixture and mix well. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Coarsely chop cherries in the pie filling; place in a small bowl. Stir in extract; set aside. Divide dough into quarters. On lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 12-inch circle. Cut each circle into 12 wedges. Place 1 teaspoon filling at the wide end. Roll up from wide end and place point side down 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Curve ends to form crescent shapes. Bake at 375° for 20-24 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Makes 4 dozen.
ORANGE-GINGER FRUIT DIP
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1 (7 oz.) jar marshmallow creme
1 Tablespoon grated orange peel
1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
Assorted fresh fruit
In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Beat in marshmallow creme, orange peel and ginger. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve in bowl surrounded by cut-up fruit on platter. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
WALNUT-FILLED PILLOWS
1/2 cup cold butter (only)
1 (3 oz.) package cold cream cheese
3/4 cup ground walnuts
1/2 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg lightly beaten
2 Tablespoons milk
Confectioners’ sugar
In large bowl, cut butter and cream cheese into flour until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Using your hands, blend mixture together until a smooth dough forms, about 3 minutes. Pat into a rectangle; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm. For filling, combine the walnuts, sugar, milk and vanilla. Unwrap dough and place on lightly floured surface. Roll into a 17 1/2-by-10-inch rectangle; cut into 2 1/2-inch squares. Place a level teaspoonful of filling in center of each square. Moisten edges with water; fold in half and seal with a fork. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Brush with egg. Bake at 375° for 10-12 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove to wire racks to cool. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Makes 28 cookies.
PISTACHIO CHERRY SQUARES
2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 32 squares)
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
Cream cheese layer:
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 (8 oz.) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
Pudding layer:
2 1/2 cups cold milk
2 (3.4 oz.) packages pistachio pudding mix
Topping:
1 (8 oz.) carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
2 (21 oz.) cans cherry pie filling
Combine cracker crumbs, butter and sugar; press into ungreased 13-by-9-inch dish. Refrigerate. In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar, fold in whipped topping. Spread over crust. In mixing bowl, beat milk and pudding mixes on low speed for 2 minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer; chill until firm, about 1 hour. Spread whipped topping over pudding layer. Top with pie filling. Refrigerate overnight. Cut into squares. Makes 12-15 servings.
