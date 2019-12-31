SAUERKRAUT MEATBALLS
1/2 pound hot pork sausage
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 (14 oz.) can sauerkraut, rinsed, drained and finely chopped
2 Tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 Tablespoons plus 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs, divided
1 (3 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
Oil for deep-fat frying
2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup milk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
In skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain. Stir in sauerkraut and 2 Tablespoons bread crumbs; set aside. In small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, parsley, mustard, garlic salt and pepper; stir into sauerkraut mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Shape into 3/4-inch balls; roll into remaining bread crumbs. in electric skillet heat 2 inches of oil to 375°. Fry meatballs until golden brown; drain. Combine mayonnaise and mustard; serve with meatballs. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes about 2 dozen.
SOUR CREAM CRESCENTS
3 teaspoons active dry yeast
1/3 cup warm (110-115°) water
1 cup butter (only), softened
1 (8 oz.) cup sour cream
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
4 cups all-purpose flour
In large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Beat in sugar, salt, butter, sour cream and eggs until smooth. Add 3 cups flour; mix well. Stir in remaining flour. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. Punch dough down; turn onto floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces. Roll each portion into a 10-inch circle; cut each into 12 edges. Roll up wedges from the wide end; place pointed side down 3 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Curve ends down to form crescent shape. Cover and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours. Bake at 375° for 1 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks. Makes 4 dozen.
HOT BACON CHEESE SPREAD
1 pound unsliced round loaf Italian bread
1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 garlic clove, minced
2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup chopped onion
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Cut top fourth off loaf of bread; carefully hollow out bottom, leaving a 1-inch shell. Cube removed bread and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; spoon into bread bowl. Replace top. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until heated through. Serve with reserved bread cubes. 2 cups
CHEESY MUSHROOM MORSELS
1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 large onion, chopped
1 large green pepper, chopped
2 cups (16 oz.) small curd cottage cheese
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon dried basil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup butter or margarine
10 eggs
4 cups (16 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
In large skillet sauté mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until tender. Add green pepper, sauté 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; drain. In large bowl beat eggs. Stir in cheeses, flour, baking powder, salt, basil and nutmeg. Add mushroom mixture. Pour into greased 10-by-15-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until edges are golden and knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes about 12 dozen.
MOCHA EGGNOG
5 cups chocolate milk
1 cup whipping cream, divided
2 Tablespoons instant coffee granules
4 cups egg nog (commercial)
1 teaspoon rum extract
2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In large sauce pan combine milk, eggnog, 1/2 cup cream and coffee granules; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in extracts. In small mixing bowl, beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form. Dollop over eggnog. Makes 2 1/2 quarts.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to news@mcrecord.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.