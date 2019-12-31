Record's Recipe Corner

SAUERKRAUT MEATBALLS

1/2        pound hot pork sausage

1/4        cup finely chopped onion

1        (14 oz.) can sauerkraut, rinsed, drained  and finely chopped

2        Tablespoons minced fresh parsley

2        Tablespoons plus 3/4 cup dry  bread crumbs, divided

1        (3 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1/2        teaspoon ground mustard

1/4        teaspoon garlic salt

1/8        teaspoon pepper

2           eggs

        Oil for deep-fat frying

2        Tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1/4        cup all-purpose flour

1/4        cup milk

1/2        cup mayonnaise

In skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain. Stir in sauerkraut and 2 Tablespoons bread crumbs; set aside. In small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, parsley, mustard, garlic salt and pepper; stir into sauerkraut mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Shape into 3/4-inch balls; roll into remaining bread crumbs. in electric skillet heat 2 inches of oil to 375°. Fry meatballs until golden brown; drain. Combine mayonnaise and mustard; serve with meatballs. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes about 2 dozen.

 

 

SOUR CREAM CRESCENTS

3        teaspoons active dry yeast

1/3        cup warm (110-115°) water

1        cup butter (only), softened

1        (8 oz.) cup sour cream

1/2        cup sugar

1/2        teaspoon salt

2        eggs

4        cups all-purpose flour

In large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Beat in sugar, salt, butter, sour cream and eggs until smooth. Add 3 cups flour; mix well. Stir in remaining flour. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. Punch dough down; turn onto floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces. Roll each portion into a 10-inch circle; cut each into 12 edges. Roll up wedges from the wide end; place pointed side down 3 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Curve ends down to form crescent shape. Cover and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours. Bake at 375° for 1 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks. Makes 4 dozen.

 

 

HOT BACON CHEESE SPREAD

1        pound unsliced round loaf Italian bread

1        cup (4 oz.) shredded Parmesan cheese

1        cup mayonnaise

1        garlic clove, minced

2        cups (8 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4        cup chopped onion

5        bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Cut top fourth off loaf of bread; carefully hollow out bottom, leaving a 1-inch shell. Cube removed bread and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; spoon into bread bowl. Replace top. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until heated through. Serve with reserved bread cubes. 2 cups

 

 

CHEESY MUSHROOM MORSELS

1        pound fresh mushrooms, sliced

1        large onion, chopped

1        large green pepper, chopped

2        cups (16 oz.) small curd cottage cheese

1/2        cup all-purpose flour

3/4        teaspoon dried basil

2        garlic cloves, minced

1/2        cup butter or margarine

10        eggs

4        cups (16 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1        teaspoon baking powder

3/4        teaspoon salt

1/4        teaspoon ground nutmeg

In large skillet sauté mushrooms, onion and garlic in butter until tender. Add green pepper, sauté 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; drain. In large bowl beat eggs. Stir in cheeses, flour, baking powder, salt, basil and nutmeg. Add mushroom mixture. Pour into greased 10-by-15-inch baking pan. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until edges are golden and knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cut into squares; serve warm. Makes about 12 dozen.

 

MOCHA EGGNOG

5        cups chocolate milk

1        cup whipping cream, divided

2        Tablespoons instant coffee granules

4        cups egg nog (commercial)

1        teaspoon rum extract

2 1/2         teaspoons vanilla extract

In large sauce pan combine milk, eggnog, 1/2 cup cream and coffee granules; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in extracts. In small mixing bowl, beat remaining cream until stiff peaks form. Dollop over eggnog. Makes 2 1/2 quarts.

