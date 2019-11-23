Happy Thanksgiving
Brining your turkey for at least 12 hours will prevent overcooking. Brining involves soaking the turkey in water and salt, adding spice stems and leftover garlic to the brine to enhance flavor. For your stuffing, always use dry herbs, not fresh, so the flavor doesn’t overpower the stuffing itself.
MAPLE SQUASH PIE
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/3 cups pure maple syrup
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 unbaked 9-inch or 10-inch pie shell
- Whipped cream (optional)
Stir together cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Beat into the squash. Add maple syrup, milk and butter; mix. Stir in beaten eggs. Pour into pie shell. Bake in preheated 450° oven for 15 minutes. Lower heat to 325° and continue baking for 40 minutes, or until knife inserted 1 inch from the center comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to set at least 10 minutes. Serve warm or cooled; topped with whipped cream, if desired.
Use firm baking apples for this pie — Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Jonathan, Jonagold, Rome or Northern Spy.
SUGARLESS APPLE PIE
- Unbaked pastry for double-crust 10-inch pie
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 6 oz. frozen, unsweetened apple juice
- concentrate, thawed
- 6-8 large apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 1/2 cup apple juice or water
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Prepare pastry; fit bottom crust into pie pan. Arrange apples in the pie shell. Mix cornstarch with apple juice in top of double boiler. Add apple juice concentrate and cinnamon and cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and pour over apples. Cover with top crust. Cover edges with foil to prevent browning. Place on baking sheet to catch spills. Bake in preheated 425° oven for 25 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° and bake another 30 minutes. During last 15 minutes of baking, remove foil. Cool slightly before serving warm or allow to cool completely.
SMOKY CHEESE LOGS
- 2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese
- 2 cups finely shredded smoked Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda cheese
- 1 cup sliced almonds or other nuts, toasted
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 2 teaspoons steak sauce
- Assorted crackers
In large mixing bowl let cream cheese, shredded cheese and butter stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Add milk and steak sauce; beat with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Divide in half. Cover and chill for 4-24 hours. Shape each loaf into a 6-inch long log; roll logs in nuts. Let stand for 15 minutes. Serve with crackers. (To make ahead: Prepare as above except do not roll in nuts. Wrap logs in moistureproof and vaporproof plastic wrap. Freeze for up to 1 month. To serve thaw in refrigerator overnight. Roll in nuts and let stand for 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.
WINTER FRUIT SALAD
- 1/2 cup salad oil
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 3 medium pink grapefruit
- 1 1/2 cups green and/or red seedless grapes
- 1 head red-tip or green leaf lettuce, torn
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 4 teaspoons honey
- 3 medium oranges
- 3 Tablespoons pomegranate seeds (optional)
For dressing combine oil, orange juice, vinegar, honey and pepper in a screw-top jar. Cover and shake well until combined. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Use a small sharp knife to peel grapefruit and oranges, removing as much of the white pith as possible. Section fruit and place in large bowl. Halve grapes if desired. Add grapes, and pomegranate seeds if used. To serve, arrange torn lettuce on individual salad plates and top with fruit mixture. This may be done up to 1 hour before serving. Shake dressing and drizzle over salads just before serving. Serves 12. (Make-ahead tip: Refrigerate dressing up to 3 days. Section grapefruit and oranges and prepare pomegranate seeds; cover and chill up to 24 hours. Drain before using.)
For a pretty centerpiece for your table, surround different length candles with colorful leaves, gourds, small pumpkins or squash on a wooden base. If you plan to burn the candles, use unscented ones so they don’t distract from the aromas of your meal.
