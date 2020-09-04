BASIL HALIBUT STEAKS
- 4 5-6-ounce fresh or frozen halibut steaks, 1-inch thick
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (1 medium)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cups chopped, peeled tomato (4 medium)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 Tablespoons snipped fresh basil
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside. In a medium skillet, cook onion and garlic in hot oil over medium heat until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato, salt and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Stir in 2 Tablespoons of the basil. Meanwhile, combine melted butter and the remaining 2 Tablespoons basil; brush butter mixture over one side of the halibut steaks. Preheat broiler. Place fish, brushed side up, on a greased unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat for 8-12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through broiling. Season fish to taste with additional salt and pepper. Serve with tomato mixture. Makes 4 servings.
ROASTED VEGETABLE PIZZAS
- 3 medium red, yellow and/or green sweet peppers
- 1 medium onion, cut into very thin wedges and separated into strips
- 1 (16 oz.) loaf frozen whole wheat bread dough, thawed
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded red or yellow tomato (1 large)
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese
- 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh basil or oregano
- Olive oil, nonstick cooking spray
Cut sweet peppers in half, removing stems, membranes and seeds. Place sweet peppers, cut sides down, on a large baking sheet lined with foil. Lightly coat onion with cooking spray. Place onion around sweet peppers. Roast in a 425° oven for 10 minutes. Remove onion from pan; set aside. Roast sweet peppers for 10 to 15 minutes more or until skin is blackened and blistered. Wrap sweet peppers in the foil; let stand for 15 to 20 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a paring knife, gently pull off the skin; discard skin. Cut sweet peppers into 1-inch-wide strips. Meanwhile, lightly coat two 12-inch pizza pans with cooking spray. Divide bread dough in half. Pat dough halves into 11-inch circles in each pizza pan, building up edges slightly. Prick bottom of crusts with a fork. Do not let rise. Bake in the 425° oven about 10 minutes or until brown. Remove from oven; cool on a wire rack. Lightly coat crusts with cooking spray; sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Top with mozzarella cheese, sweet pepper, onion and tomato. Sprinkle with queso fresco. Bake in the 425° oven about 7 minutes or until cheese melts and crusts are crisp. Sprinkle with basil.
OPEN-FACE RATATOUILLE SANDWICHES
- 1 small eggplant, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 small zucchini or yellow summer squash, cut into 3/4-inch slices
- 1 medium red sweet pepper, cut into strips
- 1/2 of a small red onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence or dried thyme, crushed
- 1/8 teaspoon each salt and black pepper
- 2 medium Roma tomatoes, each cut lengthwise into 6 wedges
- 8 small 1/2-inch slices whole wheat or white French bread, toasted (about 8 ounces total)
- 1 clove garlic, halved
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Fresh thyme sprigs (optional)
Coat a large shallow roasting pan with cooking spray. Add eggplant, zucchini, sweet pepper and red onion to prepared pan. Drizzle on oil; sprinkle with herbes de Provence, salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast, uncovered, in a 400° oven for 30 minutes, tossing once. Add tomatoes to roasting pan. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes more or until vegetables are tender and some surfaces are light brown. Meanwhile, rub toasted bread with cut sides of garlic clove. Place 2 bread slices on each of four serving plates. Sprinkle balsamic vinegar over vegetables; toss gently to coat. Spoon warm vegetables over bread. If desired, garnish with thyme sprigs. Makes 4 servings.
SORBET MELON PARFAITS
- 1 1/2 cups seeded watermelon balls, chilled
- 1 1/2 cups seeded cantaloupe balls, chilled
- 1 1/2 cups seeded honeydew balls, chilled
- 2 cups lemon sorbet or mango sorbet
- 1 cup sweet sparkling wine or sparkling grape juice, chilled
- Fresh mint sprigs (optional)
Divide melon balls among eight wine glasses or goblets. Scoop about 1/4 cup sorbet on top of melon in each glass or goblet. Pour about 2 Tablespoons sparkling wine over sorbet and melon in each glass or goblet. If desired, garnish with mint. Serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.
If you have a recipe you’d like to share -
please send it to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.